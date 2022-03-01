NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear

Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.

Responding to the new national campaign #WorkWithoutFear launched by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives and supported by NHS England, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:

“For health leaders across the country the safety of NHS staff from paramedics to primary care, mental health to hospitals and community services is non-negotiable.

“All health service staff should be able to go to work without the fear that they might be attacked or assaulted when they are on duty.

“Ambulance staff are very often the first point of contact for patients facing serious conditions in emergencies and make up a core part of the NHS workforce. It is simply not acceptable that they should have to face violence and intimidation."