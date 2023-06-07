WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Supporting trans and non-binary healthcare staff
NHS Confederation launches a Leading For All: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Healthcare Staff report.
The NHS Confederation’s Health and Care LGBTQ+ Network has launched a new report, supporting healthcare leaders to effectively support their trans and non-binary staff.
The report, developed in partnership with the LGBT Foundation, includes new data from a survey and interviews with trans and non-binary people in the NHS, which found that 55% experienced transphobia in the workplace and 47% experienced negative or stereotypical assumptions about their gender identity.
The report supports leaders to become effective, active allies to their healthcare staff; take action to ensure working environments are inclusive; and guide decision-making when developing policies for trans and non-binary staff.
Dr Layla McCay, Director of Policy, NHS Confederation; and Executive Lead, Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network said:
“As Executive Lead for the Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network, I see all too clearly the negative impact of discrimination and exclusion for trans and non-binary people who work in healthcare. NHS and wider healthcare workforces are stronger for their diversity and ability to reflect the populations they serve, but getting the best from staff means enabling everyone to thrive at work. This report is a positive step in creating respectful, safe working environments for trans and non-binary staff in healthcare.
Leaders across the healthcare sector have been looking for practical advice on how to support their trans and non-binary staff to flourish and continue to deliver the exceptional care for which our health system is so renowned.
This report sets out the lived experience of trans and non-binary healthcare staff; what they need in terms of allyship; and how to provide this support in accordance with equality and employment law. I am proud to have been a part of this work and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on our precious healthcare workforce.”
The report was developed by the NHS Confederation's Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network in partnership with the LGBT Foundation. It is supported by the NHS Confederation's leadership networks, including the BME Leadership Network; and Health and Care Women Leaders Network.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Sexual health services at risk of breaking point: LGA responds to UKHSA statistics on new STI diagnoses07/06/2023 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on statistics from the UK Health Security Agency showing a 23.8 per cent increase in the number of new diagnoses of STIs in 2022
Restore active travel funding for councils – LGA on NAO report into Active Travel England07/06/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association comments on a report by the National Audit Office that found funding uncertainty had held back the ambitions of Active Travel England
UNICEF - “Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.07/06/2023 12:25:00
Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Ishmael Beah travelled to Tijuana and Mexico City last week to meet with internally displaced children and families fleeing armed violence.07/06/2023 11:25:00
During his visit to Tijuana in northern Mexico, Beah – a bestselling author and human rights activist who was forcibly recruited into an armed group during the brutal civil war in his home country of Sierra Leone at the age of 13 – spoke to Mexican children, teenagers and their parents about experiences they had endured.
Private Sector Gears Up For Growth Over The Coming Quarter - CBI Growth Indicator05/06/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to May (-10% from -7% in April), marking the tenth consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
Austerity left UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic – TUC05/06/2023 14:05:00
Austerity left the UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic, according to a new report published by the TUC today (Monday).
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK05/06/2023 10:05:00
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK
Audit Scotland - Challenges ahead to spend remaining EU money by end of 202305/06/2023 09:05:00
All EU Structural Funds Programme and Rural Development Programme funding has been committed to projects, but with £504 million still available to be spent
TUC – women in Yorkshire and Humberside twice as likely as men to miss out on pensions auto-enrolment02/06/2023 13:15:00
Women in Yorkshire and Humberside are more than twice as likely as men to miss out on being automatically put into a workplace pension, according to new analysis published by the TUC on Monday 29 May to mark gender pensions gap day.