NHS Confederation - Supporting trans and non-binary healthcare staff

The NHS Confederation’s Health and Care LGBTQ+ Network has launched a new report, supporting healthcare leaders to effectively support their trans and non-binary staff.

The report, developed in partnership with the LGBT Foundation, includes new data from a survey and interviews with trans and non-binary people in the NHS, which found that 55% experienced transphobia in the workplace and 47% experienced negative or stereotypical assumptions about their gender identity.

The report supports leaders to become effective, active allies to their healthcare staff; take action to ensure working environments are inclusive; and guide decision-making when developing policies for trans and non-binary staff.

Dr Layla McCay, Director of Policy, NHS Confederation; and Executive Lead, Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network said: