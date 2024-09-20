WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Switching NHS to social insurance funding model would be a 'distraction'
Matthew Taylor said that what really matters is the level of investment rather than the model of funding.
Responding to a report by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on the NHS’ funding model and switching to a social health insurance system Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Switching to a social health insurance or other alternative funding model for the NHS is a misguided argument that many independent think tanks have concluded will make no difference to health outcomes. If anything, it’s a distraction when what really matters is the level of investment rather than the model of funding.
“Research carried out by Ipsos on behalf of the NHS Confederation also showed that there remains a high level of support for the founding principles of the NHS. The vast majority (87%) agree that the NHS should provide a comprehensive service available to all (87%) and remain free at the point of delivery, as well as being funded primarily via taxation (83%). Switching funding models would be a needless distraction from what really matters to patients.”
