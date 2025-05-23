NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities: apply for our development programmes

Tackling Inequalities Leadership Programme

A professional development initiative aimed at equipping EDI directors and other board-level leaders with the strategic skills needed to effectively address health inequalities.

Delivered as a mix of virtual and face-to-face sessions from October 2025 to July 2026, the programme focuses on enhancing leadership capabilities, developing strategic skills and sharing best practices for creating equitable health and care environments through collaborative learning. Delegates will gain practical tools and insights to implement meaningful changes, connect with peers across the sector and develop a national profile in tackling inequalities, empowering them to become thought leaders and make a tangible impact.

Up to 16 organisations can join this year’s cohort. Find out more and apply here. Applications are open until 15 September 2025.