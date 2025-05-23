WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities: apply for our development programmes
Applications are now open for the Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme and Tackling Inequalities Leadership Programme 2025/26.
As part of the NHS Confederation and NHS Employers' commitment to addressing inequalities in health and care for both the workforce and patients, we offer support through two unique development programmes: one focused on leadership development and the other on organisational development.
Tackling Inequalities Leadership Programme
A professional development initiative aimed at equipping EDI directors and other board-level leaders with the strategic skills needed to effectively address health inequalities.
Delivered as a mix of virtual and face-to-face sessions from October 2025 to July 2026, the programme focuses on enhancing leadership capabilities, developing strategic skills and sharing best practices for creating equitable health and care environments through collaborative learning. Delegates will gain practical tools and insights to implement meaningful changes, connect with peers across the sector and develop a national profile in tackling inequalities, empowering them to become thought leaders and make a tangible impact.
Up to 16 organisations can join this year’s cohort. Find out more and apply here. Applications are open until 15 September 2025.
“The programme enabled me to develop my thinking and take time out to connect and reflect with colleagues across the NHS. It always topped me up with renewed and refreshed energy in respects of my role and my influence on others. The programme content was informative, empowering, current, refreshing, and safe. I would highly recommend board level and senior leaders to embrace this learning and development opportunity.”
Emma Wilkins, Deputy People Director, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme
An organisational development programme which supports equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), human resources and organisational development leads at an operational level to advance EDI in the workplace. It is delivered through a year-long series of events starting in September 2025, including a virtual session for board members, four face-to-face interactive modules and specialist virtual masterclasses. It also includes drop-in networking sessions for EDI leads and staff network chairs. It is designed around and reflects the ambitions and requirements of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and EDI Improvement Plan.
Organisations can send three delegates to each face-to-face module and an unlimited number to the masterclasses.
Learn more about the programme, visit Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme and apply by Friday 4 July 2025.
“A great opportunity to come together, share best practice and collaborate right across our health and social care system.”
Hamid Motraghi, Director of Health Equity & Inclusion, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board
