NHS Confederation - Tackling long NHS waits key to keeping people in work

Responding to the findings of a poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats which found 27% of Britons said they are unable to work because they can’t get a GP or dentist appointment Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“The link between ill health and economic inactivity is widely recognised, but it is still worrying to see the impact waiting for NHS care can have on people’s lives. Long waiting lists are not simply numbers but patients who are living in pain or discomfort.

“GPs and their teams are providing millions more appointments than before the pandemic. But the primary care sector is trying to manage rising demand from patients who often have more complex or multiple conditions while parts of the country do not have enough GPs and the low financial settlement has left them doing more for less.

“It is clear that supporting people to continue working when they can is vital for the country’s economy. Part of this is tackling NHS waiting lists so that people can get back to work, but a whole-government approach is needed as only 20% of our health is determined by healthcare, with the remaining 80% affected by wider determinants.

“Our recent analysis with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that reintegrating between half and three-quarters of people who have dropped out of the workforce for reasons of ill health since 2020 could deliver an estimated £109-177 billion boost to the UK’s GDP (2-3 per cent in 2029) and unlock £35-57 billion in fiscal revenue over the next five years.”