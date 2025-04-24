WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Technology upgrades helping GPs to manage rising demand
The rollout of new technology to prevent the 8am rush for appointments and streamline how patients access primary care is very welcome.
Responding to NHS England's announcement that GPs are providing better access through upgraded technology Ruth Rankine, primary care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The latest data shows that demand for primary care has continued to rise, with appointments well above pre-pandemic levels. So the rollout of new technology to prevent the 8am rush for appointments and streamline how patients access primary care is very welcome, as we know that patients can find it very frustrating trying to get an appointment when they want one.
“But even with this new technology GPs and their teams are still facing an enormous demand for care, often from patients with multiple or more complex conditions. That is why our members support the government’s ambition to invest more in care in the community, so that patients can get the right care from the right clinician as early and close to their home as possible.
"We know the NHS is in a difficult financial position, but there must be a balance between meeting important financial and improvement targets and implementing the vital reforms necessary to put the health service on a sustainable footing.”
