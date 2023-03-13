NHS Confederation - The Community Network responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services

Matthew Taylor and Miriam Deakin responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services

On behalf of the Community Network which is hosted by the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation and Miriam Deakin director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers responds to the recent announcement of a boosted rollout of healthcare teams in the community, as part of the NHS plan to recover urgent and emergency care services.

Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation said:

“This is a welcome boost for the health service in as it continues to get urgent and emergency services back on track, helping unclog the system, freeing up beds and ensuring people who are medically fit get the care they need in their community.

“Coming out of a tumultuous winter, this scheme should help to reduce pressures for overworked staff in hospitals as well as reducing ambulance referral times and our members will look forward to this further rollout, so that more of their patients can continue to get the safe and effective care they need either at home or in their community.”

Miriam Deakin the director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers said:

“Urgent community response teams play a central role in delivering the right care at the right time, keeping people well at home and in the community.

“This two-year blueprint for urgent community response services will play a welcome role in improving patient experiences alongside reducing pressure on hospitals, ambulance services and the wider health and care system during what has been an incredibly challenging winter.”