NHS Confederation - The economic case for investing in women’s health services revealed

A report by the NHS Confederation, Create Health Foundation and London Economics highlights the economic imperative of investing in women services

An additional £1 invested in obstetrics and gynaecology services per woman in England could generate an estimated £319 million return to the economy. This equates to a return on investment of £11 per woman in England for every additional £1 invested in obstetrics and gynaecology services, according to a new report by the NHS Confederation, Create Health Foundation and London Economics.

New analysis undertaken for the report reveals the high costs to the economy of women being unable to work due to a range of conditions not being treated effectively:

Absenteeism from work due to heavy and painful periods, endometriosis, fibroids and ovarian cysts costs the UK economy nearly £11 billion every year.

Around 60,000 women in the UK are unable to work because of the impact of menopause symptoms on their overall physical and mental health.

If those women were to enter employment, earning the average wage of a woman of menopausal age in employment, this could generate an increase in direct economic impact of approximately £1.5 billion per annum.

This women’s health economics analysis is comprised of three key pillars: how gynaecological conditions impact labour market outcomes, the potential return on investment from enhancing obstetrics and gynaecology services in England, and the stark health inequalities women face nationwide.

It shows how untreated health issues do not just affect individual lives—they result in lost days of work and lower productivity. The research shows that by investing wisely in women’s health services, there is a chance to unlock significant economic growth and address pressing needs where they matter most.

The findings highlight a critical call to action for investing in women’s health services. Tackling existing inequalities may require upfront funding, but this investment pales in comparison to the escalating costs borne by the NHS and society at large from neglecting the health of 51% of the population.

Moreover, local health systems classified as 'high investors' in obstetrics and gynaecology report fewer NHS staff sickness absences compared to ‘low investors’, highlighting the positive impact of women’s health investment on the NHS workforce. This finding is particularly important considering that women make up three quarters of NHS staff, the pivotal role that the NHS plays as the UK’s largest employer, and the ‘ripple effect’ that the NHS workforce has regarding economic prosperity.

A correlation was identified between socioeconomic factors and access to women’s health services as well as women’s health outcomes. Local authorities with more ethnically diverse populations were found to experience poorer access to the women’s health services, while areas with higher levels of deprivation reported worse overall health outcomes for women.

The analysis leverages data from the British Cohort Study and the Reproductive Health Survey, finding that nearly half of women with long-term physical or mental health conditions reported that these issues negatively affected their ability to engage in education or informal work, with 83% reporting that these conditions had a detrimental impact on their everyday activities. While the impact that education and unpaid labour have on the economy are not typically accounted for in economic measures like gross value added (GVA), they are critical to acknowledge, particularly given the crucial role that informal and unpaid carers play in plugging the gaps of health and social care alongside the disproportionate amount of unpaid and informal labour that women undertake when compared to men.

Bridget Gorham and Olivia Langham, co-authors of the report, make several recommendations aimed at government and national bodies, these include:

Allocating ringfenced funding to ICSs to support the remaining eight years of the Women’s Health Strategy for England;

Distributing additional funding based on regional variations in need;

Committing to annual increases in public research funding for conditions affecting women differently and disproportionately, as well as those that only affect women;

Collecting disaggregated data to capture the intersecting inequalities in women's lives, such as race, socioeconomic status, and ability, making this information publicly available;

Improving education and training for medical professionals to better address conditions that specifically affect women as well as those that affect men and women differently.

Commenting on the report’s findings Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederationsaid:

“This report highlights the urgent need for sustainable funding to support the 10-year Women’s Health Strategy for England and women’s health more broadly. The findings demonstrate that investing in women’s health services is not merely a matter of improving health outcomes; there is also an economic imperative that has far-reaching benefits across our society.

“Investment in women's health services can yield an estimated return of £11 for every additional £1 spent per woman in England, showcasing the economic viability of such a commitment. By addressing women’s health more effectively, we can alleviate substantial economic burdens, such as absenteeism and lost productivity in the workplace, ultimately benefiting businesses and the economy as a whole. But most importantly these measures would help to ensure that every woman gets the support they deserve when they are faced with health challenges.

“Now is the time for decisive action, and we urge the government to include these critical measures in their 10-year health plan.”

Professor Geeta Nargund, founder of Create Health Foundation and senior NHS consultant said:

“Our report’s findings are unequivocal; women’s health issues and the disparity in gynaecological care, represent a pressing public health challenge and one that is directly impacting our nation’s economy. Severe period pain alone costs the UK £3.7 billion annually in absenteeism, while severe perimenopause and menopause symptoms are estimated to result in £191.0 million in lost productivity per year.

“In light of these stark findings, it is imperative that our new government urgently reviews investment to support the Women’s Health Strategy beyond March 2025.

“It is essential that the government prioritises funding for the 51% of our population and tackles the critical disparities in access to care across the UK to improve health outcomes for all women. This is a crucial step not only in closing the gender health gap but also in achieving economic prosperity for our nation.”