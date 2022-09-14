WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - The NHS will continue providing support to patients over the bank holiday
Dr Layla McCay comments on how the NHS will continue supporting patients during the upcoming bank holiday for Her Majesty The Queen's Funeral.
Commenting on the upcoming bank holiday for Her Majesty The Queen's Funeral and how the NHS will continue supporting patients, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The NHS is very familiar with providing support for its patients every day of the year, including over public holidays, and primary, urgent and emergency care services, in particular will be available to the public in a variety of ways over the bank holiday weekend.
“The bank holiday could see some hospitals having to reschedule elements of their planned and non-urgent appointments based on local circumstances. Where this happens, local NHS services will ensure this is communicated early and rebooked as soon as possible.
“If patients can no longer attend a scheduled appointment, including for an elective treatment or Covid-19 vaccine, it is vital that they make this known as soon as possible.
“As different rates of payment are given to frontline health and care staff for working over bank holidays, NHS leaders are awaiting confirmation from the Government that this additional cost will be compensated in full.”
