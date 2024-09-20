WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Top-down reorganisation is the last thing the NHS needs
Effective management is critical to the NHS’ efforts to reduce waiting lists, improve outcomes for patients and deliver more efficient services.
Responding to a Policy Exchange report into NHS management and leadership, NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said:
“This is a detailed and considered report with some useful recommendations, but the last thing the NHS needs right now is the kind of top-down reorganisation that it recommends.
“As Lord Darzi concluded in his investigation into the NHS last week, the structural reforms to the NHS led by the Coalition Government in 2012 were a ‘calamity’ and took years to unravel.
“We agree that more work is needed to clarify roles and accountabilities and to ensure we get the right balance of management resources in different parts of the NHS. But that needs to stop short of major structural changes – this would only serve to distract NHS leaders from the most pressing challenges that need to be prioritised.
“Policy Exchange acknowledge that the NHS is under-managed, albeit by less than the 2% figure that independent academics have reported. As Lord Darzi’s report concluded, the NHS’ managerial capacity was ‘degraded’ following the 2012 reforms and there continue to be ongoing reductions in management spend and headcount numbers. NHS leaders are clear that effective management, including in operational managerial roles in front-line organisations, is critical to the NHS’ efforts to reduce waiting lists, improve outcomes for patients and deliver more efficient services.
“Some of the report’s recommendations around how we improve managerial capability and enhance the operating environment in which managers are working are welcome and are already being implemented. NHS leaders will continue to work closely with the government and its national bodies to make progress in this area.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to MPC interest rate decision - September 202420/09/2024 13:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to MPC interest rate decision – September 2024.
‘Ten-year sexual health strategy needed’ – LGA on sexual and reproductive health services stats20/09/2024 12:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the sexual and reproductive health services statistics published by NHS Digital yesterday
NHS Confederation responds to report showing rise in health-related benefit claims20/09/2024 11:05:00
Matthew Taylor said we have got to demonstrate that health is an investible proposition.
NHS Confederation - Switching NHS to social insurance funding model would be a 'distraction'20/09/2024 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor said that what really matters is the level of investment rather than the model of funding.
CBI launches services trade taskforce report - September 202419/09/2024 12:15:00
The CBI recently (Tuesday 17 September) launched a new report on services trade – Serving Up Success – which set out how government and business can partner together on the UK’s services economy to deliver sustainable growth and take full advantage of new industrial and trade strategies on the horizon.
UNICEF - One-third of mpox cases in Burundi among school-age children19/09/2024 10:25:00
UNICEF scales up efforts to address MPOX as children head back to school across the country
UNICEF - Nearly 6 million children affected as floods and landslides devastate Southeast Asia in the wake of Typhoon Yagi19/09/2024 09:25:00
Children in Viet Nam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand at risk of being cut off from education, clean water, and essential services as floods and landslides damage homes and infrastructure
Citizen's Advise - Postcode lottery of social tariffs means people are in the dark about almost £2bn worth of extra bills support18/09/2024 16:25:00
With spiralling bills continuing to push more households to the brink, Citizens Advice has revealed that people are in the dark about almost £2 billion of available financial support.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for August18/09/2024 15:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, responds to latest inflation data for August