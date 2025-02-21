WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Tough winter continues for NHS with discharge delays keeping patients stuck in beds
Pressure on social care funding, a lack of care home beds and delays to discharge packages is slowing the flow of patients
- On average, last week there were 1,442 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with D&V/norovirus-like symptoms, up from 1,104 the week before. On the same week last year, this figure was 603;
- On average there were 1,755 patients in hospital with flu each day last week, down from 2,039 the week before. Last year, this figure was 2,208;
- On average, 13,767 beds each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week. The week before, this figure was 14,087. Last year, this figure was 13,624;
- On average, 94.1% of adult G&A beds were occupied last week compared to 95.5% the week before;
- On average, ambulances made 13,479 handovers a day last week up from 13,448 the week before. Last year, this figure was 13,607;
- Some 29.1% of ambulance handover delays took longer than 30 minutes last week up from 27.8% the previous week.
Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care situation report published by NHS England, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“It has been another tough winter for the NHS with patients being admitted to hospital with norovirus-like symptoms. However, the continued drop in flu levels is welcome as we approach spring.
“It is concerning that problems with delays in discharging patients persist, with 13,767 patients medically fit enough to be discharged stuck in hospital beds last week. Beds are also full to the brim, as we continue to hear from members about the pressure on social care funding, a lack of care home beds and delays to discharge packages slowing the flow of patients through hospitals. Combined with ambulance handover delays, these challenges can lead to longer hospital stays which are not best for patients and increase pressure on healthcare resources.
“NHS leaders and their teams have been working hard in the past few months to provide high quality and timely care to patients. We need to ensure that we do not experience another winter where we have exhausted staff and patient care is being delivered in unsuitable settings, such as corridors again. We look forward to working with the government and NHS England to resolve the problems of patient flow in the ten-year health plan and social care reform that will make a long-term difference.”
