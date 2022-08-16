NHS Confederation - Trans Allyship Tender

We would like our research partner to conduct a review of the available trans inclusion resources and identify the gaps that exist, including a review into potentially updating the trans practical guide for the NHS.

You can find more information in the call for tender document here which includes full details of:

the scope of the work

what to include in a submission

how the submission will be scored

key dates.

If you are interested in submitting a proposal to deliver this piece of work, please email the required document, as outlined in the invitation to tender (link to doc) by 5pm on Monday, 29 August 2022.

We are committed to ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion in our work, and strongly encourage organisations with a commitment to tackling inequalities, and increasing diversity and inclusion to consider applying for this opportunity. Our tender process specifically requests evidence from applicants, and this will be considered as part of the tender scoring criteria.

Shortlisting will take place on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 and applicants will be notified of the outcome shortly afterwards. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to attend an interview week commencing Monday, 5 September 2022.

If you have any questions please contact Chris Truscott, Programme Manager for the LGBTQ+ Leaders Network, who will be managing this tender process: chris.truscott@nhsconfed.org.

Find the tender document here.