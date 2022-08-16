WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Trans Allyship Tender
Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network launches tender for trans allyship research
We are pleased to share an opportunity for organisations and individuals to tender for a new piece of work being commissioned by the NHS Confederation’s Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network.
We are looking for an organisation or individual to lead on creating a piece of work that will act as a practical guide for senior healthcare leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to model meaningful trans and non-binary allyship. The guide should also include ideas for supporting NHS organisations when they face opposition from anti-trans groups and individuals.
We would like our research partner to conduct a review of the available trans inclusion resources and identify the gaps that exist, including a review into potentially updating the trans practical guide for the NHS.
You can find more information in the call for tender document here which includes full details of:
- the scope of the work
- what to include in a submission
- how the submission will be scored
- key dates.
If you are interested in submitting a proposal to deliver this piece of work, please email the required document, as outlined in the invitation to tender (link to doc) by 5pm on Monday, 29 August 2022.
We are committed to ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion in our work, and strongly encourage organisations with a commitment to tackling inequalities, and increasing diversity and inclusion to consider applying for this opportunity. Our tender process specifically requests evidence from applicants, and this will be considered as part of the tender scoring criteria.
Shortlisting will take place on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 and applicants will be notified of the outcome shortly afterwards. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to attend an interview week commencing Monday, 5 September 2022.
If you have any questions please contact Chris Truscott, Programme Manager for the LGBTQ+ Leaders Network, who will be managing this tender process: chris.truscott@nhsconfed.org.
