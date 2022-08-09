WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Virtually eliminating 104 week waiters ahead of July deadline is testament to tireless efforts across the whole NHS system
Danny Mortimer responds to the news that the NHS has virtually eliminated 104 week waiters for elective care ahead of the end of July deadline.
Responding to NHSEI’s announcement that the longest waits for care have been ‘virtually eliminated’ for the July deadline, NHS Confederation deputy chief executive Danny Mortimer said:
“NHS teams across the country have been working exceptionally hard despite unprecedented pressures from growing demand for health care and declining capacity in social care as well the continued impact of Covid-19 to ensure those who have been waiting longest for care are seen as quickly as possible.
“Many hospitals cleared their lists of 104 week waiters before the July deadline and the fact that this first step in the elective recovery plan has been taken is testament to the tireless efforts of teams across the NHS.
“As we commend those NHS services dealing with elective waiting lists we must also acknowledge the vital work that continues to take place in primary and community care and in mental health and ambulance services to provide care to people as they wait. It’s critical these settings are given commensurate attention and investment from government to ensure they are resourced to meet ever-growing levels of need.
“In addition to the growing levels and complexity of patient need, our NHS has tackled these lists of the longest waiters in the context of continuing high levels of staff sickness absence and 105,000 vacancies, compounded by a crumbling NHS estate and high levels of delayed transfers of care, with many patients unable to speedily access the social care packages they need. With support in the short, medium and long term, the NHS could do even more to meet patient need.
“NHS leaders are clear that the next Prime Minister must act to tackle the challenges facing the NHS and prioritise providing capital investment, a funded workforce plan and a proper support package for social care and its workforce. It is critical both candidates level with the public in terms of what the NHS needs as we face the difficult winter ahead.”
NHS marks milestone in recovery plan as longest waits virtually eliminated
