NHS Confederation - Welcome downpayment for hospital repairs, but Spending Review will be critical for NHS maintenance backlog

Matthew Taylor responds to government funding allocations for crumbling schools and hospitals.

Responding to the joint announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care and Department for Education on allocations for crumbling schools and hospitals, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“We welcome the news detailing which hospitals will receive funding and the projects that will be delivered to address high-priority estate issues across the NHS. This funding announced at the Autumn Budget is crucial for tackling infrastructure issues such as crumbling buildings, essential repairs and safety hazards that require urgent attention. It should contribute to efforts to improve NHS productivity and towards cutting waiting times for elective care, as outlined in the Plan for Change.

"However, £750m is a small downpayment on the £14bn maintenance backlog that remains. At £750m a year, it would take almost 20 years to clear the backlog, assuming it does not continue to grow. In the meantime, our members are committed to exploring other ways of raising the capital investment it needs. To significantly improve capacity and ensure healthcare facilities in the NHS are efficient and fit for purpose, the forthcoming Spending Review needs to address the capital funding gap of at least £3.3 billion a year. It must also give the NHS the ability to secure additional investment over and above this through private investors and the adoption of a new model of private investment.”