NHS Confederation welcomes groundbreaking ‘Keep Britain Working’ review
By working together across sectors, we can stem the flow into economic inactivity and unlock the potential of a healthier, more prosperous population.
Responding to the publication of the ‘Keep Britain Working’ review by Sir Charlie Mayfield, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome this groundbreaking review into the number of people out of work due to health reasons and the significant cost of ill-health to the UK economy. As the report sets out, better workplace health support is beneficial for individuals, the NHS and the wider economy. By working together across sectors, we can stem the flow into economic inactivity and unlock the potential of a healthier, more prosperous population.
“The recommendations offer a clear path toward fulfilling the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan commitment to set outcome targets for reducing economic inactivity across every Integrated Care Board. Health leaders know that employers have a vital role to play in delivering the shift from treatment to prevention – by creating healthier workplaces and supporting staff to stay well and in work.
“The review also builds on excellent work already happening across the system. Health leaders are working closely with employers and other key partners to develop a comprehensive, whole-system approach to help people return to, and remain in, work. Initiatives such as the Health and Growth Accelerators and WorkWell are demonstrating the power of collaboration as they integrate health support with employment services.”
