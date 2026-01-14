WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation welcomes introduction of Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill
Members will welcome the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill, which aims to introduce a fairer system for allocating postgraduate medical training.
Commenting on the Department of Health and Social Care's announcement that the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill will be introduced to Parliament, Matthew Taylor, chief executive at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Our members will welcome the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill, which aims to introduce a fairer system for allocating postgraduate medical training places. It’s encouraging to see the government taking action to reform how these places are offered so the NHS can better match training capacity to workforce need – an important element of the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan.
“However, it remains a concern that even though this Bill was introduced, by the government, in part to avert strike action by resident doctors, on its own it has not been enough to placate them, and as it stands, we are still left with the prospect of future walk-outs.”
