NHS Confederation welcomes launch of NHS review to tackle LGBTQ+ health inequalities
Joan Saddler says we are deeply concerned that LGBTQ+ people face significant health inequalities.
Responding to the announcement that the NHS has launched the first review to tackle LGBTQ+ health inequalities, Joan Saddler, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome this review to help the NHS understand where and why these inequalities persist and what more can be done to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ people.
“Everyone deserves to have a positive healthcare experience and we are deeply concerned that LGBTQ+ people face significant health inequalities, both in terms of access to care and overall health outcomes.
“We support the government’s ambition to create a health system where everyone feels safe, respected, and seen, and we look forward to reading the recommendations in the final report.”
