NHS Confederation welcomes the government’s roll out of new neighbourhood health services

Responding to the government announcing that it is taking the first steps in rolling out new neighbourhood health services, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:

“We welcome the government’s swift action to accelerate the roll out of neighbourhood services across the country. Our members fully support the commitment to shift more care out of hospitals and into the community to provide better support for people with complex conditions and tackle health inequalities.

“Ending ‘hospital by default’ and shifting to a neighbourhood health service is a vital step to moving towards a new model of care which is personalised and coordinated around the needs of communities.

“Our members will welcome the opportunity for greater collaboration that needs to underpin an effective neighbourhood health service, across the NHS as well as local government and the voluntary sector.

“We look forward to working with the government on the implementation.”