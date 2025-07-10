WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation welcomes the government’s roll out of new neighbourhood health services
Ruth Rankine says members will welcome the opportunity for greater collaboration that needs to underpin an effective neighbourhood health service.
Responding to the government announcing that it is taking the first steps in rolling out new neighbourhood health services, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome the government’s swift action to accelerate the roll out of neighbourhood services across the country. Our members fully support the commitment to shift more care out of hospitals and into the community to provide better support for people with complex conditions and tackle health inequalities.
“Ending ‘hospital by default’ and shifting to a neighbourhood health service is a vital step to moving towards a new model of care which is personalised and coordinated around the needs of communities.
“Our members will welcome the opportunity for greater collaboration that needs to underpin an effective neighbourhood health service, across the NHS as well as local government and the voluntary sector.
“We look forward to working with the government on the implementation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Time to turn the tide: CBI calls for bold action to revitalise UK public equity markets10/07/2025 12:15:00
With domestic capital shifting away from UK equities, new listings having slowed, private equity taking many companies out of the market, and high-growth firms often looking overseas to raise capital, the UK stands at a pivotal moment for the future of its public equity markets.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders support ambitious reset plan and commit to a one-system approach10/07/2025 11:25:00
Health leaders express their support for an ambitious 'reset' of the health and social care system in Northern Ireland
LGA - Heat health alert: Councils urge people to check on the vulnerable during week of hot weather09/07/2025 15:25:00
Temperatures in some parts of the country are set to peak at 32C over the next six days, and people are being urged to look out for their vulnerable and older family, friends and neighbours who are most at risk during the hot weather.
Oliver Wyman report finds ‘Team UK’ approach can unlock defence-driven economic growth08/07/2025 12:15:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), in partnership with Oliver Wyman, has today (Tuesday 8 July) published a landmark set of recommendations from its Defence & Economic Growth Taskforce, outlining practical steps for how the UK government and industry can work in partnership to seize an opportunity to align defence investment with the national economic growth mission.
Financial services hit by falling activity and sharp drop in sentiment - CBI Financial Services Survey07/07/2025 12:15:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the fastest rate since December 2023 in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 15:15:15
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system04/07/2025 12:15:00
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.
LGA - Hidden quarter trillion: Councils’ £276bn untapped economic potential04/07/2025 11:15:00
Councils across England could unleash £276 billion of untapped economic potential – equivalent to more than a 10th of national output – with government support to break down place-specific barriers to growth, according to new analysis
NHS Confederation responds to government’s ten-year health plan04/07/2025 10:15:00
Our members stand ready to work in partnership with the government and NHS England to make the vital reforms set out in the plan.
Audit Scotland - Change needed to secure East Lothian Council’s financial future04/07/2025 09:15:00
East Lothian Council must make significant progress in changing how it delivers public services as it addresses significant demographic challenges, with rapidly expanding younger and older populations.