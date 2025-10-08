WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Winter preparations key focus for health and social care
The Welsh NHS Confederation responded to Welsh Government's statement setting out plans in place for the NHS and social care this winter.
Responding to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care’s statement on winter preparations for NHS and social care services, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:
“Each year winter planning in the NHS starts earlier, and modelling has predicted an increase in flu cases this winter. NHS leaders continue their relentless focus on what more can be done to boost system resilience and reduce demand on the healthcare system during this intense period so key services are available for those who need them most.
“The cornerstone of this is improving vaccination rates by tackling barriers to vaccination through targeted outreach to make it as easy as possible for those eligible – some of the most vulnerable in our society – to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“We welcome the extra investment in social care. Bolstering capacity in social care is key to keeping people well at home and out of hospital and discharging them from hospitals sooner to aid their recovery and return to normal life.
“We know a very high proportion of urgent and emergency care demand is from our elderly population and the most vulnerable, so doing what we can to reduce their chance of getting ill, falling or needing to access services is really important – whether through vaccination for flu and Covid, falls prevention initiatives or ensuring they are able to keep warm and have access to enough food.
“It’s really important that, as members of the public, we access the most appropriate services for our needs – whether that’s our local pharmacy for common ailments such as sore throats and UTIs to reduce pressure on GPs, or visiting the NHS 111 website as a first port of call if you’re not sure where to go and your need isn’t immediately life threatening.
“We all have a part to play this winter to protect the most vulnerable in our society and ensure the NHS is there for those who need it most.”
More information
- Information on those eligible for the Covid vaccine in Wales.
- Information on those eligible for the flu vaccine in Wales.
- Information on what is covered under the Common Ailments Service in pharmacies in Wales.
- To access 111, visit www.111.wales.nhs.uk or call 111.
