NHS Confederation - Winter pressures on NHS remain relentless with uptick in norovirus a real concern

Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care situation reports, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director speaking on behalf of NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, said:

“Winter pressures on the NHS are relentless and services remain severely stretched.

“Bed occupancy is worryingly high and ambulance teams are working flat out.

“Yet despite exceptional demand, overall handover times from ambulances into hospitals have improved on last year.

“The uptick in norovirus is a real concern. Everyone can play their part in curbing the spike in cases by taking sensible hygiene precautions.”