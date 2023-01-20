WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Without decisive action from governments, extraordinary pressures will continue
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
- December saw the highest number of red (immediately life-threatening) calls to the ambulance service ever made in a month, the highest proportion of all calls and the highest average daily number of red calls, up 25 per cent from November (which itself was the highest recorded up to that point).
- Performance against 999 response times and emergency department waits decreased.
- The number of patient pathways waiting for both diagnostics and therapies decreased in November, with waits improving slightly against targets.
- In November, more people started their first definitive treatment for cancer and the number of patient pathways closed following the patient being informed they did not have cancer increased to the highest level since data collection began (14,499).
Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said:
“It's promising that November saw some encouraging signs in reducing waiting lists, showing how hard staff are working to do all they can to treat as many people as possible, including delivering services in new and innovative ways. For example, in November, the number of longest waiters (those waiting over two years) came down by 30 per cent from the peak. These numbers show the NHS is making inroads despite the tough cards it has been dealt.
“However, the situation in December in urgent and emergency care is concerning, although not unexpected. As we know, December saw the first three days of industrial action in the NHS, which will have no doubt negatively impacted statistics. December also saw the highest levels of demand the NHS has ever seen in one day on the 27th of the month.
“Winter pressures from high levels of flu, Covid and other illnesses, alongside industrial action, challenges in social care and blockages in patient flow, are making for a tumultuous winter for the health and care system in Wales, but most importantly, for those who need to access services.
"With this in mind, health leaders are expecting the data for next month to reflect the huge difficulties they have faced in December and January.
“Without a long-term investment plan to transform social care, and without the Welsh and UK Governments reaching an agreement with trade unions in relation to industrial action, these extraordinary pressures will continue, to the detriment of staff and patients.”
Notes
- Statistics have been taken from the NHS activity and performance summary: November and December 2022 on the Welsh Government’s website.
- The number of patient pathways is not the same as the number of individual patients because some people have multiple open pathways. More information is available in the Welsh Government’s Chief Statistician’s blog.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Local government workforce shortages adding to service pressures – LGA survey20/01/2023 14:15:00
The significant staff shortages in local government risk having a serious impact on councils’ capacity to deliver services. It is also restricting their ability to help government meet key pledges.
Councils need urgent clarity about how addiction services will be funded in future – LGA responds to adult substance misuse treatment statistics20/01/2023 13:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures showing that the number of people accessing drug and alcohol treatment services has increased in the last year
Patients overwhelmingly back striking NHS key workers – new TUC poll20/01/2023 12:15:00
Patients with health conditions overwhelmingly support key workers in the NHS going on strike to defend their pay and living standards, according to new polling published by the TUC today
NHS Confederation responds to the latest winter situation report19/01/2023 15:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest winter situation report
More than 150,000 people needed help with crisis support for the first time in 2022, says Citizens Advice19/01/2023 14:25:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice has found a record number of people were in need of crisis support during 2022, as the cost-of-living crisis pushed more people than ever before to breaking point.
NHS Confederation responds to the Joint Committee’s report on the Draft Mental Health Bill19/01/2023 13:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill's report into the government's Mental Health Bill.
Levelling up should be led by evidence: LGA responds to Levelling Up Fund second round announcement19/01/2023 11:15:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the LGA’s People and Places Board, responded to the announcement of projects awarded in the second round of funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund
NHS Confederation - Strike escalation takes us deeper in to the situation NHS leaders have been warning against19/01/2023 09:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the news that the RCN and GMB will both hold strikes on 6th February.
TUC - INFLATION: Ministers must come forward with credible public sector pay offers18/01/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation data, which show CPI inflation at 10.5% and RPI inflation at 13.4%