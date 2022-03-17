WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Worrying rise in NHS staff absences due to increasing COVID case rates
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the latest weekly NHS England sitrep.
Responding to NHS England’s latest winter sitrep, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“COVID-19 infection rates are rising, and as these numbers show NHS staff absences are also once again going up. In addition to rising in number, the proportion of COVID-related staff absences has also jumped to over 30 per cent.
“These numbers are concerning and reverse the previous falling trend we had been seeing since early January. If rates continue to rise this will put further pressure on the NHS and could undermine its ability to tackle the elective backlog. This will also have knock-on effects in community and primary care settings where demand far outstrips capacity.
“Any rise in COVID related staff absences also serves to compound existing pressures on the NHS which is carrying 110,000 vacancies. We now urgently need to see a long-term fully costed workforce plan from government.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Workers need rise in wages not interest rates - TUC17/03/2022 16:05:00
The TUC’s Head of Economics Kate Bell commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates to 0.75%.
TUC poll: 1 in 3 parents with pre-school children spend more than a third of their pay on childcare17/03/2022 13:33:00
New poll shows working parents spend a big chunk of their pay on childcare.
Our response to latest Parker Review data17/03/2022 12:15:00
CBI’s yesterday responded to latest Parker Review data.
Audit Scotland - Data gap limits analysis of Covid-19 business support17/03/2022 11:40:00
A detailed analysis of how Covid-19 business support funding was distributed during the pandemic is not possible due to gaps in data.
LGA responds to Nature Recovery plan17/03/2022 10:40:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Government’s announcement on Nature Recovery
Wales TUC calls on employers to provide workers with paid carers leave16/03/2022 16:25:00
The number of working carers in Wales and across the UK has been increasing for many years due to an ageing population. The number of Disabled people has increased, especially during the pandemic, and the workforce in general is ageing through workers retiring later.
NHS Confederation - Lords right to say policymaking for mental health should take the long-term approach16/03/2022 13:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the Lords COVID-19 Committee report 'Living in a COVID world: a long-term approach to resilience and wellbeing.'
Our reaction to latest Labour Market statistics15/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI’s reaction to latest Labour Market statistics.
Worst fall in real pay for 8 years, says TUC15/03/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on the latest employment figures published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show that real wages fell by 1.5% (using CPI) over the year.