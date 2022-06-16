techUK
|Printable version
NHS ConfedExpo: Better insights, better decisions, better health
At this year’s NHS ConfedExpo, Andreas Haimboeck-Tichy, Managing Director at Accenture and Chair of techUK’s Health and Social Care Council, chaired a panel examining the power of data to give decision-makers access to accurate real-time information to make informed, effective decisions.
The panel reflected on the power of data during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it allowed the NHS to:
- Identify those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.
- Power vital research that helped discover new treatments that saved lives.
- Sustain the day-to-day response.
Other speakers included:
- Tim Ferris, National Director of Transformation - NHS England and NHS Improvement
- Bruno Bothelo, Deputy Chief Operating Officer & Director of Digital Operations - Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Ming Tang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer - NHS England & NHS Improvement
- Nicola Byrne, National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care - Office of the National Data Guardian for Health and Social Care
- Simon Madden, Joint Head of NHS Transformation Digital Policy Unit and Director of Data Policy - DHSC
Tim Ferris outlined his vision for data in the NHS, echoing the keynote speech given earlier by Chief Executive of NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, which heralded data as a “bridge to the future”. With broad agreement about the potential benefits and intended use of data, the challenge is now not ‘what’, but ‘how’.
Tim set out his belief that a significant obstacle in the current conversation was around people having “different mental models” of what data means. As such, Tim highlighted the need to progress data within four separate frameworks:
- Data to deliver care
- Data to enable care co-ordination and a population health approach
- Data to enable planning that improves the delivery of healthcare
- Data for research that goes further and faster
Panellists also focussed heavily on public trust, expressing confidence in the solutions proposed in the recent Data Strategy around both Trusted Research Environments (TREs) and Secure Data Environments (SDEs). These solutions will enable the NHS to offer privacy whilst still repeating the benefits of data.
Ming Tang discussed the Federated Data Platform and how it will allow the NHS to work as one organisation, making national data available to local systems at a high quality, and enabling Integrated Care Systems to do what is needed to meet the needs of their population.
This panel discussion followed the publication of the Data saves lives strategy. Reach techUK’s insight here.
To find out more about techUK’s work in health and social care, contact alex.lawrence@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nhs-confedexpo-better-insights-better-decisions-better-health.html
Latest News from
techUK
Unlocking the Power of Data in the North: Connecting people and places workshop16/06/2022 11:25:00
Guest blog: The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are seeking organisations who are interested in exploring the role data sharing and future architectures will play in delivering DCMS’ vision for more connected places.
Ministry of Defence publishes new Science & Technology portfolio15/06/2022 15:15:00
The MOD has published its Science & Technology portfolio to support new projects across Defence.
UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement comes into force15/06/2022 14:10:00
This means that businesses across the whole of the UK can start taking advantage of the trade agreement, which was signed by the International Trade Secretary in Singapore in February and is the most innovative trade deal agreed anywhere in the world.
The UK’s 2022 Digital Strategy, what does it mean for UK data policy?14/06/2022 12:25:00
The Government’s new strategy identifies data as a key digital foundation upon which a vibrant, resilient, and growing digital economy can be built.
New data strategy for health and social care to be published13/06/2022 11:25:00
The strategy will be launched at London Tech Week today.
Digital Identity Whitepaper: Unlocking UK Digital Identity in 202209/06/2022 12:15:00
In techUK’s 2020 White Paper on Digital ID, ‘Digital Identities: the missing link in a UK digital economy' we called for action to develop “a market for digital identities, which spans public and private sector in an interoperable way”.
The Alan Turing Institute launches the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS)09/06/2022 09:20:00
The CETaS will inform UK security policy through evidence-based, interdisciplinary research on emerging technology issues.
techUK, UKIBC and NASSCOM publish a joint position paper on the importance of data transfers for UK-India digital trade01/06/2022 13:15:00
techUK, UK India Business Council and NASSCOM have released a Joint Position Paper on Enabling Data Transfers for India-UK Digital Trade aimed at promoting data protection in both countries while enabling free flow of data in the UK-India corridor.