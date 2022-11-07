NHS England
NHS delivers 13 million flu jabs
Commenting on increasing flu infection rates published recently (03 November 2022) by UKHSA, the NHS can also reveal it has now administered 13.2 million flu vaccinations since September.
NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell recently said:
“The NHS has delivered more than 13.2 million flu vaccinations over the last two months providing crucial protection to the most vulnerable in our society, including almost two thirds of over 65s, ahead of the first winter we will see flu in full circulation since before the pandemic.
“Today’s latest data from UKHSA shows that flu infection levels continue to rise, up again on last week, and so it remains vital that anyone who has been invited for an NHS flu jab comes forward and books as soon as possible – either through your GP, local pharmacy or at one of the hundreds of sites now on the new National Booking Service.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/11/nhs-delivers-13-million-flu-jabs/
