NHS England
|Printable version
NHS delivers 4 million spring covid vaccines
Over 4 million people have now received their spring covid booster from the NHS just 10 weeks after bookings officially opened as part of the latest vaccination campaign.
Around 7 million people are eligible for a spring covid jab this year, including those aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents, and the latest stats show 4,042,920 vaccines have been delivered by the NHS.
The vaccine offer formally opened to everyone outside of a care home on 22 April, but NHS staff have been going into older adult care homes since 15 April, with nearly two thirds of care home residents having received their protection.
With just one week left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging all eligible people who haven’t yet had their top-up to come forward and get protected before 30 June 2024.
NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell said: “It is fantastic that 10 weeks since the launch of the spring covid vaccination campaign, over 4 million people have already come forward to receive their vital protection, with NHS staff also having vaccinated nearly two thirds of care home residents.
“Covid-19 can still be dangerous for those most vulnerable, so it is vital people come forward for a top up jab if eligible – the NHS is making it easier than ever to get vaccinated with the new joint booking option, and you can still book in through the NHS App, by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS website where there is a list of walk-in sites across the country that you can go to without an appointment”.
For the first time, joint bookings can be made for those who use the online booking system or NHS 119 to get their jab. By selecting a joint booking, two eligible people aged 18 and over can get the covid-19 vaccine in the same location at the same time, making it easier than ever to get protected.
Depending on the vaccination site, those who have booked a joint appointment may be vaccinated at the same time or may have back-to-back vaccination slots.
Statistics from the UK Health Security Agency on last year’s spring covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were up to 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with covid-19 for 3 to 4 months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.
More details on people eligible for covid-19 vaccines and how to book a jab are available at nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/06/nhs-delivers-4-million-spring-covid-vaccines/
Latest News from
NHS England
Synnovis cyber attack – statement from NHS England21/06/2024 16:20:00
On 3 June, Synnovis, a pathology laboratory which processes blood tests on behalf of a number of NHS organisations, primarily in South East London, was the victim of a cyber attack.
Visits To NHS Website’s Hay Fever Page More Than Double21/06/2024 15:15:00
The number of hay fever sufferers searching for NHS advice has more than doubled in the past week as temperatures rise across England.
NHS staff among those recognised in 2024 King’s Birthday Honours17/06/2024 11:15:00
NHS staff including paramedics, nurses and doctors are among dozens of frontline workers recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list, released recently (Friday 14 June).
NHS continues to face record demand for services, new data shows13/06/2024 11:15:00
NHS staff continue to face significant demand for urgent care, with new figures showing that A&Es in England managed their busiest ever month for attendances in May.
NHS identifies over half a million more people at risk of type 2 diabetes in a Year12/06/2024 15:10:00
Over half a million (549,000) more people in England have been identified by the NHS as being at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in a year, NHS figures show.
NHS England appoints first medical director for mental health and neurodiversity04/06/2024 11:15:00
Dr Adrian James yesterday (Monday 3 June) appointed by NHS England to a new role supporting the transformation of services for people with mental health needs, autism, a learning disability and those who are neurodiverse.
Thousands of NHS patients to access trials of personalised cancer ‘vaccines’31/05/2024 15:15:00
Thousands of cancer patients in England are set to gain fast-tracked access to trials of personalised cancer vaccines following the launch of a world-leading NHS trial “matchmaking” service to help find new life-saving treatments.
One month left to get spring covid jab as NHS rolls out joint appointment booking31/05/2024 14:15:00
With only one month left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging all eligible people who haven’t yet had their top-up to come forward and get protected before 30 June 2024.