NHS delivers one million spring covid jabs

The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has vaccinated more than one million people with a spring covid dose in just over a week since the campaign formally launched outside of care homes.

NHS staff have been going into older adult care homes to offer residents the vaccine since 3 April, while everyone else who is eligible has been able to book a vaccine appointment from 17 April onwards.

This includes people aged 75 and over or anyone with a weakened immune system.

The biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history has now vaccinated 1.03 million people with a spring covid vaccination – more than one in seven of those eligible.

NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell said: “A little over a week since the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme began to offer spring doses to all those eligible, more than one million have now come forward for a crucial top up in protection.

“Our fantastic staff have been going into care homes since the start of the month before the offer was rolled out across communities in pharmacies and GP practices last week and the response from the public has been amazing.

“If you are one of those due a jab this spring but yet to come forward – please do book an appointment online or via the NHS App as soon as feasible. It remains the best way to protect yourselves from covid.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength, with more than one million eligible people already getting their spring booster.

“Immunity wanes over time so if you’re eligible I encourage you to come forward for your jab – it’s quick, easy and will keep you protected against the virus.”