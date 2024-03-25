Welsh Government
|Printable version
NHS dental charges in Wales to increase from April
The cost of NHS dental treatment in Wales will increase from 1 April 2024.
The increase in dental charges is the first since April 2020 and are overall still lower than in England. Any revenue generated from the increased charges will be re-invested back into NHS dentistry services.
From April 2024, the three standard charges will increase to between £20.00 and £260.00 depending on the treatment required, and urgent treatment will increase to £30.00.
Around 50% of people receive NHS dental treatment for free in Wales. Those eligible for free treatment include children under 18 or those aged 18 and in full time education, pregnant women or those who have had a baby within the 12 months of treatment starting, anyone who has dentistry treatment carried out in a hospital or people on certain benefits.
Additionally, the low-income scheme provides full or partial help with health costs, depending on individual circumstances.
Despite pressure on budgets the Welsh Government has increased investment for dentistry, with funding £27 million higher than it was in 2018 to 2019. Included within this increase is an additional £2 million a year to address local access issues.
Changes to the dentistry contract in Wales include a requirement for NHS practices to see new patients. Since this was introduce in April 2022, 312,000 people who couldn’t get an appointment before have now received NHS dental treatment.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan, said:
Because of the extreme pressure on our budget we have had to consider if additional funding should be raised by increasing dentistry charges.
This is the first increase we have made to dentistry charges since 2020. Around half of patients don’t pay for their NHS dental treatment and we will continue to protect those that are least able to afford to pay.
It is vital we all keep our teeth and gums healthy. This is why we are working to make it easier for people to see an NHS dentist by increasing the number of new NHS places and helping dentists to focus on those who need help by changing how often we see a dentist for routine appointments.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/nhs-dental-charges-wales-increase-april
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government working with partners to protect patient safety during third junior doctors strike22/03/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government, NHS Wales and the British Medical Association are working together to ensure patient safety is protected while junior doctors take strike action for the third time next week.
First Minister Vaughan Gething announces new Welsh Government Cabinet22/03/2024 11:25:00
First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced his Ministerial team for a Wales full of optimism, ambition and unity.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: January and February 202422/03/2024 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS performance data published yesterday (March 21st).
Life changing mobility technology helps Ebbw Vale football coach amputee join in again20/03/2024 12:10:00
49-year-old Martin Padfield, an amputee of 24 years, can join in with his son's football team again thanks to Welsh Government funded specialist Microprocessor Controlled Prosthetic knees.
New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu19/03/2024 14:24:00
New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain – all bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually.
A young person’s guide to all things Budget19/03/2024 14:05:00
An innovative animation on public spending, co-produced by young people for young people has been published by the Welsh Government.
Welsh gaming professionals to fly the flag at 'instrumental' US conference18/03/2024 09:15:00
Creative Wales and Welsh Government support will see some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies heading to the games industry’s largest annual gathering in San Francisco.
New expectations of health boards to improve experience, speed up access and reduce emissions in emergency departments15/03/2024 14:05:00
Evidence-based approaches to speed up assessment times, reducing the time people wait to be admitted to hospital and a focus on sustainability are some of the ways new quality standards will help to improve Wales’ emergency departments.
Welsh Government in push to attract STEM teachers to Wales: “Every day you could be the one positive thing that child needs”15/03/2024 12:05:00
With British Science Week reaching its conclusion, prospective STEM teachers are being urged to explore the range of incentives available in Wales as applications are currently open.