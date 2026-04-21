NHS detects tens of thousands of bowel cancers thanks to screening programme

Millions more people are now benefiting from lifesaving bowel screening compared to a decade ago, as the NHS urges even more people to get tested.

Almost 7 million people have had bowel screening from the NHS during 2024/25, compared to around 4.7 million in 2014/15.

Since bowel screening started 2 decades ago, the NHS has caught 70,000 cancers with almost 85 million people in total screened.

A further 270,000 people have benefited from regular surveillance after screening highlighted they may be vulnerable to developing the disease.

The NHS has transformed bowel screening since it was introduced in 2006 for people in their 60s, with the lifesaving test now available to people aged 50 to 74.

Only half of people aged 60 to 74 came forward for screening 2 decades ago, but this has risen to more than 7 in 10 people last year.

It has never been easier to get screened, with the NHS sending around 8.7 million home-testing kits a year to people, including Grace.

Grace, aged 54, from Cornwall, yesterday said:

“I truly believe the NHS Bowel Screening Programme saved my life.”

She received a home-testing kit in the post and said the “test could be the most important post you ever receive”.

The kit, known as the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), checks for blood in a small stool sample, which can be a sign of bowel cancer.

FIT kits are used at home by putting a poo sample in a small tube and returning it by post to the NHS for testing.

The National Cancer Plan for England, published at the start of the year, committed to delivering 17,000 earlier diagnoses by 2035 and saving almost 6,000 lives thanks to the home-testing kits.

England’s top cancer doctor has urged people to get tested when the NHS invites them.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England yesterday said:

“The NHS has transformed bowel screening over the last 2 decades, making it easier than ever before for people’s cancer to be picked up, and the sooner it is spotted the easier it is to treat. “And thanks to the fantastic work of Dame Deborah James we’ve seen a big jump in the number of people taking up the offer of bowel screening. “Bowel cancer has become more common in recent years, and anyone aged between 50 and 74-years-old should be regularly tested, so the NHS will send you a test when you’re eligible that takes just minutes to do from the comfort of your home. “There is no need to be embarrassed – a simple poo test could be the difference between enjoying many more years with your loved ones, or having your life cut short by bowel cancer. “For anyone experiencing symptoms such as blood in their poo or severe stomach pain, no matter their age, you can speak to your GP and get it checked out as soon as possible, as well as completing your screening test when invited.”

Grace yesterday said:

“I truly believe the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme saved my life. I’m 54, fit and healthy – a non-smoker and non-drinker who regularly swims and lifts weights – and I had absolutely no symptoms. “My husband had completed his screening test around 6 months before mine arrived in the post in August 2025. His result was normal, so when I sent mine off I expected the same outcome. But within a week I received a call from a nurse at Royal Cornwall Hospital. My FIT test had come back positive, with traces of blood found in my stool. I would need a colonoscopy. “I still feel very shocked about the diagnosis and having to deal with the stoma is a constant reminder. But I was very lucky that it was found early and has been dealt with. “So, my message to anyone who receives a bowel cancer screening kit is simple: please do it. You have nothing to lose, and it could be the most important post you receive.”

Minister for Public Health Sharon Hodgson yesterday said:

“Bowel cancer screening prevents thousands of unnecessary deaths every single year, and this progress shows what can be achieved when the NHS focuses on catching cancer earlier. “Through the National Cancer Plan for England we are determined to boost early diagnosis, transform screening and ensure more people get the right treatment at the right time. “I urge everyone who receives a home testing kit to use it – it takes just minutes and could save your life.”

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK yesterday said: