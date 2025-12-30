NHS diabetes prevention scheme helps one million people

Nearly one million people in England have started a specialist NHS scheme which can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, according to new analysis.

The NHS’s Healthier You Programme is a clinically proven weight management and lifestyle change initiative, and was one of the world’s first diabetes prevention schemes when it was launched in 2016.

Nine out of 10 people living with diabetes in England have Type 2, which is largely preventable. There are also around two million people in England each year who are vulnerable to developing Type 2 diabetes.

Participants on the nine-month Healthier You Programme receive personalised support, either face-to-face or digitally, on healthier eating, maintaining a healthy weight and keeping physically active.

A review into the programme’s effectiveness by Manchester University found that completing it reduces someone’s chance of developing Type 2 diabetes by 37%, with participants achieving an average weight loss of 3.3kg.

One person who has benefited from completing the Healthier You Programme is John Adams-Fielding, who is 76 years old, a retired lorry driver and lives in Heywood, Lancs. John lost nearly a third of his weight through the programme.

John used to be a keen road cyclist and was still relatively fit but his lifestyle changed during the Covid pandemic, doing little exercise and developing a poor diet. Following his annual blood check in May 2024, John was advised to join the Heathier You Programme to improve his health.

Before joining the programme, John weighted 17st 11lbs, had a waist size of 48 inches and an HbA1c glucose of 46- which is in range for being classified as pre-diabetic.

While obesity isn’t always a factor in Type 2 diabetes, John recognised it was for him and joined a face-to-face version of the programme, having the first of 13 group sessions in June 2024.

Having attended the first two meetings discussing “Understanding diabetes” and “Know how to eat well” it was the third subject which proved the game changer: ‘Make every day active’. During this meeting, John realised just how unhealthy his lifestyle had become, and he became determined to become more active make changes to his diet.

By the end of the programme, John’s weight had fallen to 12st, his waist size had dropped to 36 inches and achieved an Hb1AC glucose level of 37- which is below the threshold for being classed as prediabetic.

John, said: “The Heathier You Programme has been great for my health and wellbeing, and I’ve particularly enjoyed the programme’s group element.

“I found it more beneficial than a ‘solo pursuit’ around losing weight, eating more healthily and becoming more active because of the expert and professional content of the programme.

“Should you be advised to join the programme please give it a chance – and stay its course. You may well find it life-changing, and not too steep a mountain to climb!”

Previous estimates suggest that 5.5 million people in the UK will be living with Type 2 diabetes by 2030.

Each year, the NHS in England typically spends around £10.7 billion on identifying and treating diabetes, according to latest data.

Dr Clare Hambling, National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity at NHS England, said:“This transformative NHS programme is improving the nation’s health and empowering people across England to lead healthier lives, which is fantastic.

“Type 2 diabetes is a growing concern with millions of people affected and, unfortunately, it can increase the risk of major health problems such as heart attack, stroke, amputation, kidney failure and sight loss, as well increasing the risk of certain types of cancer.

“Doing nothing on this major public health challenge is not an option for the NHS, so we will continue to develop and rollout world leading initiatives such as our Heathier You Programme to help people take action to prevent Type 2 diabetes.”

The NHS Healthier You Programme is a flexible preventative health initiative, and can be done either as a face-to-face group service or as a digital service.

People using the digital service get similar support but online and via apps where users can access course content, health coaches, and online peer support groups, and are able to set and monitor goals electronically.

Health Minister, Baroness Merron, said: “Preventing illness before it takes hold is at the heart of our mission to build an NHS fit for the future.

“This programme is proof that with the right support, people can take control of their health and dramatically reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

“Reaching nearly one million participants is a tremendous milestone, but we know there is more to do so we will continue to invest in prevention to transform our NHS.”

People can find out their personal risk score for developing Type 2 diabetes by using the specialist online ‘Know Your Risk’ tool hosted by Diabetes UK, and latest data shows it has been used over 3.3 million times.

Colette Marshall, Chief Executive at Diabetes UK, said:“The NHS Healthier You Diabetes Prevention Programme has a pivotal role to play in tackling the rising number of people developing type 2 diabetes. Diabetes UK is proud to be a partner in this programme which has helped so many people access life-changing support.

“For those completing the programme, it’s possible to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by more than a third, in turn helping people avoid the serious complications associated with the condition. The first step is knowing your risk. Diabetes UK’s free, online Know Your Risk tool is a great place to start. By answering a few simple questions, you can find out your personal risk of type 2 diabetes and how to lower it.”

Further information on the Healthier You Programme is available via the NHS England website.