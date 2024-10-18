NHS England
|Printable version
NHS diagnoses thousands more cancers as cases rise by 5%
New figures published yesterday show the NHS diagnosed over 11,000 more cancers in 2022, reaching a new record high level – with almost 950 people a day getting a diagnosis in England.
The latest cancer registration statistics show more cancers were diagnosed in 2022, with 346,217 new diagnoses – on average 948 a day – compared to 329,664 in 2021 (an increase of 5%).
The figures show that among men there was a 7% increase in overall cancer diagnoses in 2022, from 167,917 to 180,877. This was mainly due to the increase in prostate cancers which rose by more than a quarter to 54,732. In women, there was a 2% increase in diagnoses, from 161,747 to 165,340. More cancers continue to be diagnosed and registered among men (180,877) than women (165,340).
After prostate and breast cancer, the next most commonly diagnosed in 2022 were lung and then bowel cancer.
The higher rates of diagnosis are in part likely to reflect the work of the NHS in 2022 to encourage people to come forward for checks to catch up on the effects of the Covid pandemic, following a reduction in the numbers coming forward and starting treatment.
The data also shows that mortality rates from cancer are continuing to reduce – in men the rate fell from 345 deaths per 100,000 people in 2011 to 299 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022. Similarly, for women, the rate fell from 237 deaths per 100,000 people in 2011 to 212 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022.
NHS National Cancer Director Dame Cally Palmer said: “This data shows the NHS is diagnosing more cancers than ever before, and our work to raise awareness, target those at risk and encourage people to come forward for checks is leading to more people starting treatment promptly – potentially saving lives.
“While staff have been working hard to see and treat more people with cancer than ever before, we know that some people are still waiting too long to receive a diagnosis or the all-clear, and there is more to do to ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care.
“If you are worried about potential signs and symptoms of cancer, it is important that you contact your GP without delay”.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/10/nhs-diagnoses-thousands-more-cancers-as-cases-rise-by-5/
Latest News from
NHS England
Almost 1 in 10 secondary school pupils currently vape, new NHS survey shows18/10/2024 16:20:00
A quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds have tried vaping and nearly 1 in 10 (9%) do it frequently, according to new statistics published yesterday.
Renewed call for millions to take up NHS breast screening invites17/10/2024 14:15:00
Women aged 50 to 70 across England are being urged to take up invitations to breast screening as the NHS redoubles its bid to reach millions of women not yet taking up the potentially life-saving offer.
Anonymous reporting for NHS staff to report sexual misconduct at work16/10/2024 14:15:00
NHS staff will be able to anonymously report incidents of sexual misconduct, as part of major plans to improve safety for staff across the health service.
Former Commonwealth sprinter among trailblazing NHS staff winners at 2024 Parliamentary Awards16/10/2024 09:15:00
A former international sprinter who retired as an NHS nurse after nearly fifty years of service and teams helping deploy AI to improve patient care are among the winners of this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.
Paralympian joins NHS call for students and young children to get protected against meningitis15/10/2024 09:15:00
The NHS is urging students and parents of young children to get themselves and their loved ones protected against meningitis ahead of an expected surge in cases that typically follow the start of the academic year.
England’s NHS mental health services treat record 3.8 million people last year14/10/2024 09:15:00
Around 3.8 million people were in contact with NHS mental health, learning disability and autism services over the last year, up almost two fifths compared to before the pandemic.
Pressure on A&E continues with 1.2 million extra attendances so far this year10/10/2024 16:10:00
New NHS data shows there have been 1.2 million more accident and emergency (A&E) attendances so far this year compared to the same period before the pandemic, as the NHS ramps up its preparations for winter.
NHS rolls out free eyesight, hearing and dental checks for children at residential special schools07/10/2024 16:10:00
Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in residential special schools and colleges across England are to be offered free NHS eyesight, hearing and dental checks.
First newborn babies tested for over 200 genetic conditions as world-leading study begins in NHS hospitals03/10/2024 14:15:00
Hundreds of babies have begun to be tested for over 200 rare genetic conditions as part of a world-leading study in NHS hospitals that aims to screen up to 100,000 newborns in England.