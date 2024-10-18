NHS diagnoses thousands more cancers as cases rise by 5%

New figures published yesterday show the NHS diagnosed over 11,000 more cancers in 2022, reaching a new record high level – with almost 950 people a day getting a diagnosis in England.

The latest cancer registration statistics show more cancers were diagnosed in 2022, with 346,217 new diagnoses – on average 948 a day – compared to 329,664 in 2021 (an increase of 5%).

The figures show that among men there was a 7% increase in overall cancer diagnoses in 2022, from 167,917 to 180,877. This was mainly due to the increase in prostate cancers which rose by more than a quarter to 54,732. In women, there was a 2% increase in diagnoses, from 161,747 to 165,340. More cancers continue to be diagnosed and registered among men (180,877) than women (165,340).

After prostate and breast cancer, the next most commonly diagnosed in 2022 were lung and then bowel cancer.

The higher rates of diagnosis are in part likely to reflect the work of the NHS in 2022 to encourage people to come forward for checks to catch up on the effects of the Covid pandemic, following a reduction in the numbers coming forward and starting treatment.

The data also shows that mortality rates from cancer are continuing to reduce – in men the rate fell from 345 deaths per 100,000 people in 2011 to 299 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022. Similarly, for women, the rate fell from 237 deaths per 100,000 people in 2011 to 212 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022.

NHS National Cancer Director Dame Cally Palmer said: “This data shows the NHS is diagnosing more cancers than ever before, and our work to raise awareness, target those at risk and encourage people to come forward for checks is leading to more people starting treatment promptly – potentially saving lives.

“While staff have been working hard to see and treat more people with cancer than ever before, we know that some people are still waiting too long to receive a diagnosis or the all-clear, and there is more to do to ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care.

“If you are worried about potential signs and symptoms of cancer, it is important that you contact your GP without delay”.