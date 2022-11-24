NHS Digital publishes new primary care statistics: statistical press notice

Appointments in General Practice contains data about appointments that took place in general practice in England from August to October 2022. The report includes details about the type of healthcare professionals appointments took place with, the appointment mode, and time between booking an appointment and attending.

The experimental data is designed to provide an insight into the activity and usage of GP appointments and how primary care is impacted by seasonal pressures, such as winter. Supporting information and data quality guidance will be provided alongside the statistics.

Statistics are provided at national and Integrated Care Board level, and for the first time, data broken down by individual GP practices is also included.1

Read the full report: Appointments in General Practice

Also published today is the NHS Payments to General Practice, England 2021-22 annual report, which details payments to providers of general practice services by the NHS over the past financial year.

It includes a breakdown of payments made through the Global Sum2, Balance of Primary Medical Services (PMS) expenditure3, Quality Outcomes Framework (QOF)4 and Enhanced Services5, including an estimate of how much the NHS paid per registered patient in England5,6.

Also included in the report are payments to Primary Care Networks (PCN)7 and COVID-19 payments8.

Payments to 6,808 general practice service providers in England are covered by the publication. The data is reported at individual practice, Clinical Commissioning Group, regional and national level.

Read the full report: NHS Payments to General Practice England, 2021/22

Data on Written Complaints in the NHS is also published today and provides a count of written complaints made by or on behalf of patients about NHS services in England.

This annual publication includes data for complaints about NHS Hospital and Community Health Services (secondary care), as well as complaints about General Practices and dental services (primary care) for 2021-22.

Read the full report: Data on Written Complaints in the NHS, 2021-22

The regular monthly General Practice Workforce data is also out today, which provides a snapshot of the primary care general practice workforce.

Read the full report: General Practice Workforce, 31 October 2022.

Notes for editors