NHS encourages most vulnerable people to covid to get jabbed for winter

England’s most senior doctor is urging the public to check if they or a loved one are due a covid jab this winter because they have a condition that may put them at risk of serious illness.

The NHS covid-19 vaccination programme has vaccinated more than two thirds (67%) of those with a weakened immune system with a booster already.

Hundreds of thousands of people who are at risk and more likely to become seriously ill are yet to come forward for a vital top-up and may not be aware they have a condition that makes them eligible.

England’s top doctor, Professor Sir Stephen Powis is calling on the public to check whether they or a loved one are eligible due to an existing condition and reminding people that they can self-declare to get a top-up jab through the National Booking Service or their GP.

People are able to get the booster because they are considered at risk by the JCVI. This includes pregnant women, people who have a learning disability or severe mental illness, or another condition that makes them eligible, such as blood cancer, diabetes, epilepsy and asthma, among other chronic conditions outlined in the Green Book.

Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the jab because of a medical condition and while the NHS has now invited everyone, people are also able to self-declare if they think they should have been invited or, for example, because they have only recently become eligible.

So far around 350,000 people have self-declared as being at risk in order to get their jab.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “While we have seen fantastic uptake of the covid booster, we know that there are hundreds of thousands of people out there who are at increased risk of serious illness and hospitalisation from covid but are yet to come forward.

“Some of these people may not even be aware that they or a loved one meet the criteria to get a jab due to an existing condition they have.

“The NHS is now urging everyone to check whether they or someone they know meets the criteria – and to go on to the National Booking Service and self-declare if they are yet to do so – it could be the best gift you give a loved one this Christmas”.

It takes up to 14 days to get maximum protection from a booster dose and with Christmas fast approaching, healthcare leaders are asking the public to act now ahead of the festive period.

So far more than 16 million people have had a covid booster while 18 million have had a flu jab.

More than seven in 10 (71%) people considered severely immunosuppressed have had a top jab.

Carers and household contacts of anyone with a weakened immune system are also able to get a booster jab on the NHS, in addition to everyone over 50 and health and social care workers.

People are able to declare their eligibility online via the National Booking Service or use a previous invite to get their vaccine as long as it has been 91 days since their last.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell recently visited a vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities and autism and their carers at the Share Community Centre in Battersea where more than 35 people were vaccinated in a quiet and safe space – just one of hundreds of sites around the country where staff are going above and beyond to accommodate everyone.

Steve Russell said: “Throughout the course of an afternoon, there are local GPs working with people from the centre here to vaccinate people from the community who have a learning disability.

“It is so important that anyone who is considered to be at risk or has a weakened immune system, as well as their household contacts and carers, gets a covid booster in order to protect themselves and also the people they care for or live with especially as we head into the busy festive season, which we all want to enjoy in a safe way.

“So please check if you are not sure whether you are eligible – 350,000 people have already self-declared and you can too if you are in a category due a jab but yet to come forward – give yourself the gift of a covid-free Christmas and New Year”.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: “Our winter vaccines will top up the immunity for those most at risk this winter – helping to prevent serious illness and hospitalisations.

“While we’re making great progress with more than 16 million autumn boosters delivered so far, it is vital all those eligible are protected. It’s also vital those eligible for their free flu jab come forward as well this winter.

“If you’re contacted to come forward for your Covid vaccine, please do not hesitate to book your appointment as soon as possible, and if you’re unsure always check with your GP”.

The NHS is making it as easy as possible for people who are at risk or have weakened immune systems to come forward for their latest jab.

Carole, 59, from New Forest, has Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and stage 4 chronic kidney disease – she has now had six jabs and is urging others to come forward for their latest jab.

“I did not get an antibody response until my fifth and sixth covid jabs and while I know some people are wondering if they will help, I would encourage anyone who is at risk to keep coming forward and getting the latest jab – it is undoubtedly better to have it and you will derive a benefit – I am so glad that I did.

“While it can be daunting going to a vaccination clinic and being among other people, my experience with the NHS staff has been fantastic – they are kind and considerate when I have needed them to wear a mask or keep their distance – and having all six doses has given me the confidence to live my life as freely as I can”.

Douglas Twenefour, head of care at Diabetes UK, said: “People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get coronavirus. People with diabetes are also at a higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.

“Vaccines are the safest, most effective way of protecting us from coronavirus and flu, and if you or a loved one is living with diabetes, it’s so important to check if you’re due a Covid booster and a flu jab this winter. Not only do these vaccines offer individual protection, they also help protect those around us, so making sure you and your loved ones are up to date with your jabs will help everyone to stay safe over the festive season”.

Paul Howard, chief executive of LUPUS UK said: “We have spoken with people who are ‘fatigued’ by the number and frequency of COVID-19 vaccines but it is recommended that higher risk groups continue to have this additional protection. Recent evidence has shown that the more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine an immunosuppressed person has, the more likely they are to produce a measurable immune response. It is also important to maintain this protection through the winter months because the effect of the vaccines wanes over time”.

Meg Stapleton, policy manager at the MS Society said: “As the colder weather sets in we know that people with multiple sclerosis (MS) will be worrying about a potential rise in COVID-19 and flu cases.

“Living with MS is relentless, painful and disabling, and some with the condition have weakened immune systems. That’s why it’s important to know that everyone with MS is eligible for a COVID-19 booster this winter as it can help maintain their level of protection. It’s also important to remember that COVID-19 vaccines don’t protect against seasonal flu. The seasonal flu jab is also available free of charge on the NHS for people with MS, as well as their carers or partners”.

Edel Harris OBE, CEO of learning disability charity Mencap said: “People with a learning disability are at a much higher risk of dying or becoming seriously unwell from COVID-19 which is why we encourage as many people as possible to get their booster vaccine this winter. We would also encourage families and friends of people with a learning disability to support them to have the booster. These vaccines will help save lives”.

Helen Rowntree, chief executive officer at Blood Cancer UK, said: “People with blood cancer are at higher risk than the general population of getting seriously ill from Covid-19. And while people with blood cancer might not respond to the Covid-19 vaccine as well as someone without blood cancer, some protection is better than none and the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus. We’re urging everyone in our community who is eligible to come forward as soon as possible.

“We also know that vaccine uptake in communities such as the Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Black African and Black Caribbean is lower than in the rest of the population and so we would particularly encourage people in these communities to come forward”.

It comes as the NHS is also reminding people to get their flu jab as hospitalisations continue to rise – more than 800,000 parents of under fives have also been reminded to get their children vaccinated with 20 times as many as children hospitalised with flu last week compared to a year ago.

Who is at increased risk from COVID-19?

People aged 16 years and over:

a long-term lung condition, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma (if you need steroid tablets) or cystic fibrosis

a long-term heart condition, such as congenital heart disease, chronic heart failure or atrial fibrillation

long term kidney disease (CKD) stage 3, 4 or 5

a severe liver disease, such as cirrhosis

a long-term problem with the brain or nerves, such as epilepsy, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Huntington’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or a stroke or transient ischaemic attack

severe or multiple learning disabilities (or being on the learning disability register), such as Down’s syndrome

diabetes or another hormone disorder, such as Addison’s disease

a weakened immune system, due to a medical treatment (such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy), a condition (such as leukaemia), or from having an organ or bone marrow transplant

problems with the spleen, having no spleen or having a condition that can affect the spleen (such as sickle cell disease)

being severely obese (having a body mass index (BMI) over 40 or above)

a severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder

being pregnant (all stages)

living in a long-stay nursing and residential care home as a younger adult.

Children aged 5 to 15 years: