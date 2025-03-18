NHS England
NHS England names new executive team to lead transition
NHS England yesterday announced the incoming team who will help lead the organisation’s transition into the Department of Health and Social Care.
The team – called the NHS Transformation Executive Team – will replace the current NHS England Executive Group and will support ongoing business priorities, statutory functions and day to day delivery.
Except for the deputy chief executive officer, all colleagues will be in post on 1 April 2025 to support this critical work.
The new team – drawn from the existing executive and the wider NHS on secondment – has been appointed following discussion with the Secretary of State, Department of Health and Social Care senior officials, incoming chair Dr Penny Dash and NHS England’s Board. All appointments are subject to the approval of the Board. Permanent recruitment and appointments will be made when the future form and structure is more clear.
The roles of chief operating officer and chief delivery officer will no longer exist in the transformation structure, and under the new team there will be two co-medical directors, alongside new posts – a financial reset and accountability director and elective care, cancer and diagnostics director.
When they join, Glen Burley, Mark Cubbon and David Probert will continue to do their trust roles alongside their new roles on the Transformation Executive Team.
Professor Stephen Powis will remain in post as national medical director until early July and will work with Meghana Pandit and Claire Fuller over the coming weeks to finalise arrangements for the medical directorate.
Regional directors will report into Jim Mackey as Chief Executive, as will Navina Evans (Chief Workforce, Training and Education Officer) and Chris Hopson (Chief Strategy Officer), and a new substantive chief digital officer will be recruited as soon as possible.
