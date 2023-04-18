NHS England publishes data on junior doctor strike

Statistics on last week’s junior doctors strike are available on the NHS England website.

In summary, over four days last week there were 195,000 cancellations. At the peak of the action, there were 27,361 staff not at work due to industrial action. There were, however, a high number of nil returns on the workforce data collection, so these figures are not the full picture. In the previous junior doctors strike there were 175,000 cancellations across three days.

NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, yesterday said: