NHS England
|Printable version
NHS England publishes data on latest junior doctors strike
Data on the latest junior doctors strike is here: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS
Industrial action by junior doctors from 11 – 15 August saw 61,200 rescheduled acute inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures.
The number of staff absent from work due to strikes peaked on 11 August with 23,682.
The cumulative total of acute rescheduled inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures over eight months of industrial action across the NHS now stands at 839,327.
NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “We will soon hit one million appointments rescheduled if strikes continue, which shows the enormous impact industrial action is having on patients, their families and the NHS.
“It’s difficult to overstate the scale of the disruption, as many services also avoid scheduling appointments for strike days meaning the true figure will be even higher.
“During almost nine months of action, our hard-working staff have done all they can to keep patients safe while tackling a record backlog, but there is no doubt this cumulative impact is posing a huge challenge for the health service.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/08/nhs-england-publishes-data-on-latest-junior-doctors-strike-august/
Latest News from
NHS England
Widespread clinical support for reforming NHS cancer standards to speed up diagnosis for patients17/08/2023 15:20:00
Thousands of people referred for urgent cancer checks every month are set to be diagnosed and treated sooner, as the NHS reforms its cancer standards to reflect what matters most to patients and to align with modern clinical practice.
NHS launches lifesaving campaign to help people spot a heart attack15/08/2023 11:15:00
The NHS is launching a lifesaving campaign to encourage people to call 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack, as admissions for heart attack return to pre-pandemic levels.
NHS delivers another record year of lifesaving cancer checks for patients14/08/2023 11:15:00
The number of people receiving lifesaving checks for cancer in the last year has hit nearly three million (2.92m) – more than any other year on record.
NHS to roll out flu vaccines for children from September11/08/2023 11:15:00
Millions of children in England will be offered a flu vaccine from September, as the NHS steps up its life-saving vaccination programme to protect the country against deadly viruses ahead of winter.
NHS on track for busiest summer on record10/08/2023 16:15:00
Emergency departments experienced their second busiest July ever last month, with new data published today showing 2.1 million attendances.
NHS launches hospital matching platform to bring down longest waits10/08/2023 15:15:00
Thousands of patients who need NHS treatment could be quickly and easily allocated to hospitals that can take on their care thanks to a new online ‘matching’ platform.
NHS braced for further disruption during latest junior doctor strike09/08/2023 10:20:00
The NHS is facing another period of significant disruption this week, with potentially thousands more appointments and procedures postponed due to the latest round of industrial action by junior doctors.
New NHS treatments helping extend survival for babies with rare muscle-wasting disease07/08/2023 14:15:00
Nearly three in four babies born with a rare muscle-wasting disease are now surviving for two years or more thanks to advances in NHS treatment, new data shows.