NHS England
|Printable version
NHS England responds to CQC State of Care report
NHS England has responded to CQC State of Care report.
In response to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) State of Care report, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said:
“As this report acknowledges, NHS staff faced an unprecedented combination of pressures last year including a record 25.3 million A&E attendances, 14 million more GP appointments and tens of thousands more mental health appointments, all while more than 13,200 beds were occupied by patients who were medically fit to leave each day – a third more (34%) than the previous year.
“While the NHS has made improvements to maternity services over the last decade with fewer stillbirths and neonatal deaths, the NHS is also increasing investment to £186 million annually to grow our maternity workforce, strengthen leadership and improve culture, and working closely with select hospitals to ensure they make the necessary changes following recent maternity reviews, to ensure safer, more personalised and more equitable maternity care.
“Staff are also making good progress toward the aims of our recovery plans, including keeping the NHS on track to add 5,000 more core beds as part of our plans for urgent and emergency care for this winter, widening access to primary care for patients, and we are continuing to transform services – delivering on our ambition to roll out 10,000 virtual ward beds.
“However, as the CQC have said, industrial action has had an impact that cannot be ignored – hundreds of thousands of routine appointments had to be rescheduled during the year this report covers, but despite this, hardworking staff continue to bring down the longest waits – latest data shows more patients were treated in August than the same month before the pandemic.
“We don’t want anyone to put off coming forward for care or to think they are a burden on the NHS, like many did during the pandemic – so as ever, please come forward for the support you need.”
Combination of cost-of-living crisis and workforce pressures risks ‘unfair care’ – longer waits, reduced access and poorer outcomes for some
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/10/nhs-england-responds-to-cqc-state-of-care-report/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS delivering fastest ever flu vaccine rollout ahead of winter19/10/2023 10:05:00
The lifesaving NHS winter vaccination programme has delivered more than ten million flu jabs (10,527,579) and over seven million Covid vaccines (7,525,637) to people most at risk across England in just over five weeks, making this the fastest NHS flu vaccine roll out on record.
New support for NHS to treat gambling addiction17/10/2023 14:24:00
The NHS is set to benefit as new levy will raise an estimated £100 million of new funding for research, prevention and treatment of gambling addiction.
New treatment that could prove curative for blood cancer patients to be offered by the NHS17/10/2023 11:15:00
Hundreds of people with an aggressive type of blood cancer, known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) are set to benefit from a potentially curative new treatment option on the NHS, with approval of the drug glofitamab.
Open letter from NHS medical leaders to patients and the public13/10/2023 16:25:00
As frontline clinicians with extensive experience of working in the NHS, we have all felt the frustrations when systems, processes, and people don’t talk to each other as well as they should.
NHS delivers 10,000 virtual ward beds target with hundreds of thousands of patients treated at home12/10/2023 16:15:00
The NHS has delivered on its ambition to roll out 10,000 virtual ward beds by the end of September, new figures show today.
New awareness campaign to help reduce hospital admissions for urinary tract infections12/10/2023 10:10:00
The NHS and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are raising awareness of urinary tract infections (UTIs), as new data shows they have led to more than 800,000 admissions to hospitals across the country over the past five years.
NHS facing extreme strike disruption amid three consecutive ‘Christmas days’02/10/2023 11:15:00
The NHS and patients are facing further disruption this week as three more days of historic joint walkouts by junior doctors and consultants are set to bring routine care services to a “near standstill”.
Public asked to shape future use of health data by the NHS29/09/2023 14:05:00
Members of the public will be asked to help shape how the NHS uses their health data to improve patient care, as part a series of major events next year.