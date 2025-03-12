NHS England
NHS England responds to ministerial statement on GP registration and screening issue
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton MP, yesterday made a Written Ministerial Statement to the House of Commons regarding steps being taken by the NHS to ensure all eligible people are invited for screening.
Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “The NHS is contacting 5,261 people who have not been invited for screening due to their GP registration not being fully completed – this issue has now been fixed and everyone affected will be offered support and any catch-up screening as soon as possible, including where they may now be above screening age.
“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those affected for this error and any additional worry this may have caused – anyone who is concerned they may have missed an invitation to screening can call our dedicated helpline for support and further information.
“Around 15 million people are invited to NHS screening every year and it is important that everyone eligible can access these life-saving programmes. The NHS has issued guidance to GP practices and integrated care boards to make sure all patient registrations are fully completed and has put in place new measures to ensure all eligible people are invited for screening.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/03/nhs-england-responds-to-ministerial-statement-on-gp-registration-and-screening-issue/
