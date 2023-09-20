NHS England
NHS England statement on industrial action
NHS National Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “The NHS is set to experience the equivalent of five ‘Christmas Days’ in the next three weeks, where many routine services and appointments may not be delivered. While colleagues are working hard to ensure we keep patients safe and prioritise emergency and critical care, the collective impact of this on patients and staff cannot be overestimated.
“The level of ongoing disruption to services caused by many thousands of rescheduled appointments is an enormous challenge, and we’re very grateful to the public for using the NHS wisely during this unprecedented period by using 999 in life-threatening situations and 111 online and community services like pharmacies and GPs for everything else.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/09/nhs-england-statement-industrial-action/
