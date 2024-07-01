NHS England statement on industrial action: Monday, 1 July.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said:

“As we enter the final hours of industrial action, disruption is continuing across NHS services that were already under severe pressure – but staff have shown tremendous dedication in doing everything possible to prioritise urgent and emergency care.

“Staff are working hard to rebook appointments that were affected by the strikes, but we do expect the impact on patients to continue while we recover services.

“Our message for patients remains the same – continue to come forward for care using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and 111 on the NHS App, online, or by phone for other health concerns.”