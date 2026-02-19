NHS England
NHS facing ‘second surge’ in vomiting virus as cases reach highest level this winter
The NHS could be facing a “second surge” in norovirus as the vomiting bug reaches its highest level so far this winter.
Figures published today show the average number of patients in hospital with norovirus each day this week rose to over 1,000 for the first time this winter (1,012).
The total is a jump of almost 9% (8.9%) in cases compared with the previous week (929), as NHS staff continued to deliver care for patients amid record winter pressures.
The average number of norovirus patients in hospitals per day rose by more than 2.5 times from the start to the end of January (from 361 to 950).
Having briefly stabilised in the first week of February, figures have now been rising again for the second week in a row, prompting fears of a second surge.
NHS doctors have urged the public to help prevent the spread of norovirus to loved ones and colleagues by taking simple steps including good hand hygiene and avoiding schools and places of work until they have been symptom-free for two days.
The average daily number of adult hospital beds closed due to norovirus symptoms this week (1,257) is also up more than 8% (8.2%) on last week (1,162) – and has risen by over 190% on the first full week of January (432).
This comes as hospitals continue to deal with high levels of demand, with almost 3,000 (2,837) more ambulance handovers with known handover times compared with the same week last year. Despite this, teams continued to handover patients on average more quickly than last year (32:03 vs 32:23).
NHS national medical director, Dr Claire Fuller, said: “It’s vital that we do all we can to avoid a second surge in norovirus at a time when the NHS remains flat out coping with winter pressures.
“The public has a huge role to play in stopping the spread of this bug by taking some simple precautions like good hand hygiene with regular handwashing with soap and water.
“If you have symptoms, stay home, rest and drink fluids, and please don’t go to places like, schools, workplaces, hospitals and care homes until you have been symptom free for at least two days.
“If you have any concerns about norovirus symptoms, local pharmacies can provide support and advice and remedies, or please contact 111 or use 111 Online.”
