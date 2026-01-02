NHS England
|Printable version
NHS far from complacent despite drop in flu admissions
The number of people in hospital with flu dropped off during Christmas week (w/e 28 December), but England’s top doctor has warned that the NHS is ‘far from complacent’ during the cold snap.
Amber and yellow cold health alerts for England have been issued by UKHSA as temperatures have fallen in recent days to drop below freezing which could increase pressure on hospitals.
As the temperatures drop and demand on wider NHS services remains high, the NHS’s top doctor urged the public to not put off getting vaccinated.
The new data published today shows there were 2,676 patients in hospital with flu last week, compared to 3,061 the week before.
Thanks in part to NHS staff ramping up vaccination efforts with half a million more people protected against flu compared to the same period last year, flu cases have now started to fall.
Demand on the wider NHS remains high with the second highest number of calls to 111 answered in two years last Saturday. (87,318 calls answered on Saturday 27 December 2025).
A total of 414, 562 calls to NHS 111 were reported as answered during Christmas week, almost 24,000 more than the previous week.
Today’s figures also show that ambulance handover times continue to fall, with a drop of two-and-a-half minutes week on week, and more than 14 minutes quicker than last year.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “It is welcome news to see a drop in the number of people being admitted to hospital with flu, thanks in part to the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff with more than half a million more people vaccinated against flu compared to the same period last year.
‘The NHS is far from complacent as temperatures drop with this likely to increase pressures in the New Year, and demand on services remaining high with NHS 111 services recording their second busiest day in two years on Saturday.
“It’s vital that the public please continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions.
“If you haven’t had your flu jab yet and are eligible, please come forward – it’s not too late.”
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “In spite of all of the challenges the NHS faces this winter, the Herculean efforts of NHS staff and our investment and modernisation mean that hospital bed occupancy is lower than this time last year and ambulance handover performance is improving.
“But we still face intense pressures, and with this bitingly cold snap adding additional challenges it is more vital than ever those eligible get their flu jab and people only attend A&E in an emergency.
“Let’s all join NHS staff in doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families through a difficult winter so NHS services are free for those who really need them.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/01/nhs-far-from-complacent-despite-drop-in-flu-admissions/
Latest News from
NHS England
Hundreds of thousands of young children now to be protected against chickenpox02/01/2026 10:10:00
Hundreds of thousands of families with young children will be offered protection against chickenpox as part of their routine childhood vaccinations from today.
NHS in ‘calmer waters but not out of danger’ yet as winter viruses still circulating31/12/2025 13:05:00
Flu cases have begun to steady but hospital cases still surpassed 3,000 in the week before Christmas, a slight fall on the week before, according to new figures published today.
NHS former chief executive among health service honours30/12/2025 12:15:00
The former Chief Executive of NHS England and a clinician who set up a service for refugee doctors are among those recognised on the New Years Honours list, released yesterday (Monday 29 December).
NHS diabetes prevention scheme helps one million people30/12/2025 11:15:00
Nearly one million people in England have started a specialist NHS scheme which can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, according to new analysis.
Record numbers using NHS App to manage health24/12/2025 11:20:00
Record numbers of people are using the NHS App to manage their health, according to the latest statistics.
Hospitals on high alert amid strikes and winter viruses18/12/2025 12:05:00
Hospitals in England are “on high alert” this week, amid industrial action and a continuing stream of winter viruses.
NHS urges patients to access care and get vaccinated, amid new doctors’ strike and high flu cases17/12/2025 15:30:00
The NHS is urging patients not to put off coming forward for care, with thousands of resident doctors expected to walk out on strike for five days from today.
Risk associated with adult breathing circuits lacking a patent exhalation route12/12/2025 14:15:00
A national patient safety alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team – in collaboration with the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine – about the risk of harm from incorrectly assembled breathing circuits lacking a proper exhalation route for patients receiving invasive or non-invasive ventilatory support.
Risk associated with adult breathing circuits lacking a patent exhalation route11/12/2025 16:15:00
A national patient safety alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team – in collaboration with the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine – about the risk of harm from incorrectly assembled breathing circuits lacking a proper exhalation route for patients receiving invasive or non-invasive ventilatory support.