NHS former chief executive among health service honours

The former Chief Executive of NHS England and a clinician who set up a service for refugee doctors are among those recognised on the New Years Honours list, released yesterday (Monday 29 December).

Around three dozen NHS staff including nurses, surgeons, and GPs have been recognised for their service.

The head of the NHS, Sir James Mackey, commended the commitment of those recognised amid another challenging year for the health service.

The honours come at the end of a year in which the NHS dealt with record levels of demand and an early surge in winter viruses, but staff have continued working hard to bring down waiting times further.

This year also saw the launch of the 10 Year Health Plan, outlining steps to transform the NHS to ensure it is fit for future generations.

The NHS has already started to deliver on the key pillars of the plan through greater use of technology with record numbers of people now using the NHS App, and more support in communities with GPs delivering more appointments than ever before.

Chief Executive of NHS England Sir James Mackey said: “As this year comes to a close, it’s important to take a moment to thank all our NHS staff who have been recognised for their dedication and tireless efforts to improve care for patients across the country.

“It is incredible to see so many of our colleagues honoured for their commitment – from Amanda Pritchard, the first female chief executive of the NHS, to the clinicians transforming children’s care – we are incredibly grateful for the hard work of those who have continuously gone above and beyond for NHS patients.”

Health Minister Baroness Merron said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to Amanda Pritchard, Suzy Lishman, Sarah Anderson, Saffron Cordery and all the other amazing health and social care leaders for their recognition in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours List.

“Amanda was hugely supportive during our time working together and showed incredible leadership in the face of the biggest health emergency in modern history.

“All those recognised in the list have demonstrated the highest levels of integrity and unwavering commitment to the health and social care sector.”

Former chief executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, received a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to the NHS, including being the first woman in the health service’s history to hold the post of NHS chief executive, having began her NHS career as a graduate management trainee in 1997.

Amanda was Chief Executive from August 2021 until March 2025 and formally chief operating officer at NHS England from 2019, leading the NHS through the most challenging period in its 76-year history.

After leaving NHS England Amanda returned to be Chief Executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in September 2025, where she held the role previously. She was also previously Deputy Chief Executive at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust and served as a health team leader in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award, which reflects the extraordinary achievements of so many people across the NHS past and present. The health service cares for over 1.7m people every day, with dedicated staff going above and beyond, time and again, for patients and their families.

“Their commitment was never clearer than during the Covid pandemic, including the NHS’s world-leading vaccine rollout. It was an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what was undoubtedly the greatest challenge in the health service’s history.

“Staff have continued to show the same commitment and passion to recover services, innovate and transform care for the future. I am delighted to be back now on the front line of the NHS, continuing to play my part alongside extraordinary colleagues across the health service and beyond who are committed to providing high quality healthcare for all, now and for future generations. This honour belongs to them all.”

Also, among those praised for their work, was Jackie Hanson, former regional chief nurse for NHS England, who received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to the nursing profession and health services leadership.

She said: “I am deeply honoured and proud to receive this award that has been given in recognition of my leadership contribution to Nursing and Health services. I have been enormously privileged to work alongside dedicated, hardworking and compassionate staff who have strived to improve the quality of health care services for communities and patients within the North West.

“I dedicate this award to all of them and thank them for their support and guidance throughout my career.”

Dr Michael Marsh, NHS England’s former South West Medical Director, was also recognised with an MBE for his contributions to healthcare, including establishing the first Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Southampton – a landmark achievement that has had a lasting impact on the care of critically-ill children.

Dr Marsh said: “My entire career has been a joy and a privilege, firstly as a paediatrician caring for our most vulnerable and sickest patients, and as a medical leader improving services for the wider public. Now, in my non-executive roles at Moorfields and University Hospital Dorset, I’m able to continue to support high standards of clinical care.”

Also recognised was South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust Chief Executive, Vanessa Ford, who was awarded an MBE in recognition of her leadership and commitment to improving mental health services.

She said: “This honour recognises the incredible work of people across the Trust – our patients, their carers, our staff and our communities. I am fortunate to work alongside diverse, talented and compassionate people who work tirelessly to reduce the stigma of mental ill health and improve care for all of our communities. Receiving this award is an absolute honour, and one that belongs to us all.”

Retired doctor, Dr Maeve Keaney, was also recognised with an MBE for services to refugee doctors in Manchester, after establishing the Refugee and Asylum Seekers Centre for Healthcare Professionals Education project in 2003 – a programme that has supported hundreds of refugee and asylum seeker doctors and nurses to regain their professional identity and return to clinical work in the NHS.

Twins, Ryan Appleton and Dean Appleton from Colchester, who are both community first responders, are also receiving British Empire Medals for services to the community in the East of England.