NHS England
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NHS hay fever advice searches double as temperatures rise during World Cup
Visits to the hay fever advice on the NHS website have more than doubled in the past week as temperatures rise this weekend.
There have been 12,990 visits to the hay fever page on nhs.uk in the past four days (14-17 June), compared to 5,632 in the same period the week before, a rise of 131 per cent.
Monday (15 June, 3,684 visits) and Sunday (14 June, 3,612 visits) were the second and third biggest days for NHS web visits this year.
Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, recently said:
“While I’m sure most people are delighted to be enjoying the warmth and sunshine at this time of year particularly during the World Cup, the warm weather does bring an increase in the pollen count that can cause discomfort for hay fever sufferers.
“Most people will be able to manage their symptoms with medication that is available off the shelf from community pharmacies and supermarkets, and the NHS website has more advice on how to deal with the discomfort.
“People should be careful not to double dose on medication which might make them drowsy particularly if planning to drive.”
There is currently no cure for hay fever, which usually hits between late March and September when the weather is warm, windy and humid, and the pollen count is at its highest.
The symptoms include sneezing, coughing, a runny or blocked nose, as well as red, itchy, or watery eyes. Sufferers can also experience headaches, earache or lose their sense of smell.
The NHS hay fever page details several ways people can ease their symptoms including staying indoors, keeping their windows shut, and coating their nostrils with Vaseline to trap the pollen.
The page also offers advice on different treatments available from pharmacists and recommends when people should seek help from their GP.
The NHS website, which is managed by NHS England, is the UK’s biggest health website.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/06/nhs-hay-fever-advice-searches-double-as-temperatures-rise-during-world-cup/
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