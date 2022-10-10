NHS England
|Printable version
NHS helps record numbers of young people with their mental health as students return to universities
England’s top mental health nurse is urging students starting or returning to university to seek mental health support as soon as they need it, as new data show record numbers of young people are accessing support.
Access to NHS mental health services for 18 to 25-year-olds was almost a fifth higher in 2021/22 than pre-pandemic, while the NHS has seen a rise of almost a fifth in people being referred to mental health crisis services compared to pre-pandemic levels.
With young people continuing to deal with the fallout of the pandemic, Claire Murdoch, England’s mental health boss has urged students to contact a health professional as soon they feel they need help – and to not wait until Christmas when they return back to the family home.
NHS Talking Therapies can be accessed anywhere in England – students who aren’t yet registered to a GP practice close to their university can still access support by self-referring for support online.
The NHS is also trialling the rollout of mental health hubs across five student-friendly cities – where young people can access mental health support face to face and access immediate help, advice or onward referral.
The £ 3 million programme will cover Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Sheffield, and North London and will close the gaps between university and NHS services.
Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s National Mental Health Director, recently said:
“Young people’s lives have faced enormous disruption over the last two years and life for students at university can be incredibly hard, which is exactly why NHS staff and partners have worked flat out to expand the help and mental health support available to young people.
“It is now easier than ever for students going to university to access help so please don’t be afraid to speak up.
“You may feel that you don’t want to burden others or are worried about what they might think, but the truth is – people care about you and they will want to help you.
“So I would urge anyone returning to universities in the coming weeks – or indeed any other young person – to seek out mental health support as soon as they need it because the NHS is here for you.”
More than 63% of young people wait two weeks or less to start treatment through the NHS’ Early Intervention in Psychosis pathway – above the target of 60%.
Record numbers of people are accessing talking therapies with NHS figures showing 1.2 million did in 2021/22 up 21.5 per cent from 1.02m in 2020/21.
Students can also access well-being and mental health support services including access to counselling through their universities.
The NHS also has urgent mental health helplines are for people of all ages. You can call for:
- 24-hour advice and support – for you, your friend, your parent, or someone you care for
- An assessment to help decide on the best course of care
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/10/nhs-helps-record-numbers-of-young-people-with-their-mental-health-as-students-return-to-universities/
Latest News from
NHS England
High street pharmacists treat thousands more people for minor illnesses07/10/2022 11:15:00
More than 100,000 patients were seen by their high street pharmacist in just one month according to new NHS figures, helping people get the quick care they need as well as easing pressure on GP teams facing record demand.
NHS set to boost GP workforce ahead of winter06/10/2022 13:10:00
Thousands more staff will be recruited to new roles in General Practice, so family doctors’ time can be freed up to see more patients during winter, the NHS has announced today.
NHS launches awareness drive as ‘giant lung roadshow’ targets England’s cancer hotspots30/09/2022 15:38:00
The NHS will be touring England’s lung cancer hotspots with giant inflatable lungs and specialist teams of volunteers, in a bid to catch more cancers early and giving the best chance of successful treatment.
NHS urges parents to book children in for essential MMR vaccination27/09/2022 09:15:00
Parents and carers of children are being reminded of the importance of routine vaccinations, with hundreds of thousands of texts, emails and letters being sent from next week encouraging families to book their child in for an MMR vaccine.
NHS delivers 2.1 million Covid autumn boosters26/09/2022 14:15:00
The NHS Covid vaccination programme is off to a ‘flying start’ with 2.1 million autumn boosters delivered in just over a fortnight, and 1.35 million last week alone.
Comment from NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard following the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen20/09/2022 09:15:00
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “Her Majesty the Queen gave steadfast support to the NHS throughout her reign and in return she had the admiration and respect of staff right across the health service for her leadership, wisdom and devotion to duty.
Over 65s can now book autumn COVID booster12/09/2022 13:15:00
People aged 65 and over will be able to book their autumn COVID booster through the national booking system from today, meaning five million more people can now top up their protection ahead of winter.
NHS delivers on elective recovery plan with progress on treatment and tests08/09/2022 11:15:00
The number of patients waiting for tests and checks has fallen for the third month in a row – and is at the lowest level since the NHS launched its elective recovery plan, the biggest, most ambitious catch up programme in health history.