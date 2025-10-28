NHS hospitals trialling 15-minute blood test for life-threatening conditions in children

An innovative 15-minute blood test which can fast-track the diagnosis of children with potentially life-threatening conditions is being trialled by the NHS this winter.

The hi-tech blood test can distinguish between bacterial or viral infections much more quickly than traditional tests – so serious diseases like sepsis or meningitis can be picked up sooner.

NHS England has funded a trial of the technology in three hospitals, with doctors saying it could make a “vital difference” to the care of children.

If a child arrives at hospital with a fever, clinicians need to determine whether it’s a sign of a more minor illness or a life-threatening condition.

Currently, the most likely type of infection can only be confirmed by a blood test which then needs to be analysed by a lab – which can take a few hours. In the meantime, children may be given antibiotics or other treatment until a full diagnosis can be made, which takes time and resources, or they may initially be diagnosed with a minor illness.

The new faster blood test only takes 15 minutes to show whether an infection is viral or bacterial – giving doctors more rapid information and cutting the time to diagnose illnesses, meaning patients can be treated more quickly and preventing them from being given antibiotics that may not be needed.

Now, NHS England is funding a trial of the test on children being treated at emergency departments in Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, St Mary’s Hospital in London and Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle to see whether rapid tests like this can help doctors and nurses make faster decisions.

Doctors taking part say they have already seen the benefits of the test, including in a child with meningococcal meningitis who could be treated much more quickly as a result and a child with sepsis who could start antibiotics straight away.

Professor Simon Kenny, National Clinical Director for Children and Young People at NHS England, yesterday said:

“Quick diagnosis is crucial in ensuring patients get the most effective treatment, particularly for children who may have a potentially life-threatening illness. “Innovations like the 15-minute blood test speed up diagnosis and allow focussed treatment, as well as freeing up resources to treat more patients, so it’s great we’re able to trial the test this winter when the NHS is at its busiest. “These pilots are a crucial step in testing new technology so that innovations with the most impact can be rolled out to further improve care for more NHS patients.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton, yesterday said:

“When a child arrives at hospital with a fever, worried parents deserve answers quickly, and clinicians need the right tools to provide the best care. “This trial could be transformative – helping doctors make faster, more accurate decisions when every second counts. “It’s part of our mission to build an NHS fit for the future, using innovation and technology to improve patient care and ease pressure on our hardworking staff during the busiest times of year.”

The study looking at the MeMed BV test is being led by the University of Liverpool and Health Innovation North West Coast with funding provided through NHS England’s Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Healthcare, which aims to speed-up adoption of innovations into healthcare.

Professor Enitan Carrol, Professor of Paediatric Infection at the University of Liverpool, who is leading the project, yesterday said:

“Many of the children who come to hospital have a fever and this test can quickly distinguish between a minor viral illness like a cold, or a more serious infection. “Our study is investigating whether this definitive test for a bacterial or viral infection will be useful in helping doctors make faster decisions and reducing the use of unnecessary antibiotics – all of which is better for patients and the NHS.”

Dr Charlotte Durand, Consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool, yesterday said:

“We have seen first-hand how this innovation can make a vital difference to children in the Emergency Department. “We’re delighted to be involved in this ground-breaking study and hope to help ensure this test is brought into standard clinical practice – it could have a massive impact on the emergency care of paediatric patients.”

Dr Emma Lim, Consultant Paediatrician at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, yesterday said:

“Every year, thousands of worried parents bring their children with fever to hospital. “Often, it turns out to be nothing serious — but it’s hard to know in the moment. A quick and reliable test like this can help doctors make faster decisions, and reduce the need for unnecessary antibiotics, which is better for patients, parents, and the NHS.”

The health service is predicting another pressured winter, with 2025 currently on track to be the busiest on record for A&Es and ambulance services.

To prepare, local NHS leaders have tested their bespoke winter plans as well as identifying patients most vulnerable to winter viruses and at risk of a hospital admission, so they can be given targeted care and vaccinations.

The NHS is also working closely with local authority and social care teams so more people can be discharged from hospital when demand for care peaks. In addition, half of all ambulance services also now have access to shared care records, allowing paramedics and other clinicians to access a patient’s full medical history wherever they are.

The project looking into the 15-minute blood test runs until March next year. It is one of several funded through the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Healthcare programme to speed up the use of innovative technology.

More information is available on the SBRI Healthcare website.