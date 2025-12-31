NHS England
NHS in ‘calmer waters but not out of danger’ yet as winter viruses still circulating
Flu cases have begun to steady but hospital cases still surpassed 3,000 in the week before Christmas, a slight fall on the week before, according to new figures published today.
Thanks in part to NHS staff ramping up vaccination efforts with half a million more people protected against flu compared to the same period last year, flu cases have not risen further.
Hospitals still remain extremely busy with around 95 per cent of adult beds filled and 94,118 patients in hospital each day.
Other winter viruses also continue to circulate, with 707 patients in hospital with Covid on average, while 285 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week.
Almost 18.5 million people have been vaccinated against flu according to the latest figures, half a million more than the same week last year.
Despite the pressures of winter viruses and industrial action by resident doctors during this period, ambulance handovers have improved by six minutes compared to the previous week and more than 17 minutes on the same period last year.
While more than eight in ten calls to NHS 111 were answered within a minute, up from just over seven in ten the previous week.
England’s top doctor has warned that the NHS is “not out of danger yet” so it is vital people continue to get vaccinated as flu cases continue to rise in some pockets of the country.
Amber and yellow cold health alerts for England have also been issued by UKHSA as temperatures in the coming days are set to drop below freezing which could increase pressure on hospitals.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “I want to thank NHS staff who continue to deliver care under extraordinary pressure, and the public who have come forward to get their flu jab which is helping protect the public and ease pressure on hospitals.
“While there are signs of improvement and the NHS is in calmer waters, pressures on hospitals remain incredibly high and we’re not out of danger yet with temperatures set to drop in the coming days.
“As the incredibly busy winter continues and hospitals clearly experience intense pressure, please do continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions.
“If you haven’t had your flu jab yet and are eligible, please come forward – it’s not too late.”
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “This year we planned earlier than ever for winter, and that preparation is paying off. By modernising the NHS – with strong clinical leadership, embracing digital tools and putting more power in the hands of local leaders – ambulance handover times are down on last year and more patients are getting the care they need, when they need it.
“Alongside this, we have delivered more than half a million more flu jabs this year compared to the last – but we are not out of the woods yet, with flu continuing to be a challenge.
“NHS staff at every level are working extremely hard to deliver the best care possible in the face of ongoing pressures. Their professionalism, resilience and commitment to patients have been evident throughout the Christmas period. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stepped up to help keep the show on the road during a very challenging winter.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/12/nhs-in-calmer-waters-but-not-out-of-danger-yet-as-winter-viruses-still-circulating/
The former Chief Executive of NHS England and a clinician who set up a service for refugee doctors are among those recognised on the New Years Honours list, released yesterday (Monday 29 December).
Nearly one million people in England have started a specialist NHS scheme which can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, according to new analysis.
Record numbers of people are using the NHS App to manage their health, according to the latest statistics.
Hospitals in England are “on high alert” this week, amid industrial action and a continuing stream of winter viruses.
The NHS is urging patients not to put off coming forward for care, with thousands of resident doctors expected to walk out on strike for five days from today.
A national patient safety alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team – in collaboration with the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine – about the risk of harm from incorrectly assembled breathing circuits lacking a proper exhalation route for patients receiving invasive or non-invasive ventilatory support.
Flu hospitalisations have surged by more than half in just one week, plunging the NHS into a “worst case scenario” situation for December, new figures reveal today.