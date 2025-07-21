NHS in Wales to offer premature babies long-acting protection against common winter virus

Babies born very prematurely will be offered protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a long-acting antibody medicine.

Nirsevimab provides protection with just one injection, replacing the monthly injections, which were previously offered to high-risk babies.

The new and innovative injection will further strengthen NHS winter preparedness to prevent avoidable hospital admissions from this common winter virus. Its introduction follows the launch of the first ever RSV vaccine for pregnant women and adults aged 75 to 79 last year.

The change to a single, long-acting injection comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the more effective nirsevimab monoclonal antibody treatment should replace palivizumab.

The JCVI also advised it should be extended to all babies born before 32 weeks who are entering their first RSV season. This will protect the most vulnerable babies – babies born before 32 weeks would have limited or no protection from a maternal RSV vaccination given to pregnant women at 28 weeks.

RSV infects up to 90% of children within their first two years of life and frequently reinfects older children and adults. Babies under one are at greater risk of hospitalisation with more severe RSV.

For children born very prematurely, the risk of contracting RSV in their first winter is high and can be extremely serious. RSV in infants can cause bronchiolitis, which leads to the inflammation of the small airways and significant breathing difficulties.

Data presented to JCVI showed that very preterm babies were three times more likely to need hospital admission due to RSV, and 10 times more likely to need intensive care, compared to full-term babies.

It is hoped the new treatment will help ease some of pressures the NHS faces during winter, as it is estimated that the impact of RSV for children and older adults in the UK can exceed that of influenza.

The RSV season in the UK typically starts in October, peaks in December and declines by March. The expansion of programme to include very pre-term babies will provide vital defence against RSV.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: