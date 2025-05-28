NHS initiative helps thousands more tackle their diabetes risk

A record 166,360 more adults in England began receiving support last year from a world-leading NHS public health initiative, which helps people lose weight and make lifestyles changes to stop or delay them developing Type 2 diabetes, according to new data.

The analysis also shows that more than 900,000 adults at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes have started using the NHS’s Healthier You Programme to improve their health, since it was launched in 2016.

Developing Type 2 diabetes can have a devastating impact on people and their families – it is a leading cause of preventable sight loss in people of working age and is a major contributor to kidney failure, limb amputation, heart attack, nerve damage, stroke and many of the commonest types of cancer.

The Healthier You Programme lasts 9 months and is designed to stop or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes by giving people personalised support, either face-to-face or digitally, on healthier eating, maintaining a healthy weight and keeping physically active.

Research by Manchester University found that completing the Healthier You Programme reduces someone’s chance of developing Type 2 diabetes by 37%, and participants typically achieve an average weight loss of 3.3kg.

Alongside the human cost, the NHS in England typically spends around £10.7 billion a year on identifying and treating diabetes.

Health leaders are urging people to become more aware of their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes during Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week 2025 (26 May to 1 June).

Dr Clare Hambling, National Clinical Director for Diabetes and Obesity at NHS England, yesterday said:

“Type 2 Diabetes and obesity are both major public health challenges for this country, so it is great to see that this world-leading NHS initiative is preventing Type 2 diabetes – and empowering hundreds of thousands of people across England to lead healthier lives. “Having the opportunity to prevent this life-altering condition via the NHS is remarkable, but it is also important that people are aware of their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The Know Your Risk online tool is a quick and easy way of calculating your chance of getting Type 2 diabetes or you can always speak with your GP.”

People can find out their personal risk score for developing Type 2 diabetes by using the specialist online ‘Know Your Risk’ tool hosted by Diabetes UK, and latest data shows it has been used nearly 3.3 million times.

Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable through lifestyle changes. Around 9 out of 10 people with diabetes have type 2, and there are around 2 million people in England at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

It is a complex health condition with multiple risk factors that include age, family history and ethnicity. However, living with obesity is the single greatest risk factor and accounts for 80-85% of someone’s risk of developing the condition.

People can self-register onto the Healthier You Programme if they have been identified as being at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes from their blood sugars – or request a direct referral from their GP.

One person who has benefited from completing the Healthier You Programme is Graham Lowe. Graham is 59 years old and lives in Four Oaks, West Midlands.

Just over a year ago, Graham had pains in his right side so had to call out the paramedics. Thankfully, Graham was ok but had lots of medical tests which showed that he was quite unhealthy, including being right on the borderline of having Type 2 diabetes. A few weeks later, Graham joined the Healthier You Programme.

After completing the programme, Graham’s blood sugar level reduced from almost being at the diabetic range (48mmol/mol), and his other health metrics levels, such as blood pressure and cholesterol, also significantly lowered. Graham’s weight was 17 stone 9 lbs at the start of the programme, and is now 13.5 stone.

Graham yesterday said:

“My father has Type 2 diabetes so I’ve seen how challenging it can make life, and I didn’t want to follow in those footsteps. “After learning about being pre-diabetic from a blood test that my GP did for me, I took immediate action to prevent my condition from becoming full-blown diabetes. I started by joining the NHS Healthier You Programme that my GP had referred me to, attending the sessions and following the advice that made important changes to my diet and level of activity. “Since joining, I’ve given up sweets, and I exercise regularly. Before, I used to bring doughnuts to work; but now I drink green tea. “I recommend that people – especially men, since we may not go to the GP for a check up as often – visit your GP and get tested for diabetes if you’re experiencing any of the symptoms like I did, like fatigue and increased thirst. Treat your body like your car and get an MOT regularly. You wouldn’t skip on maintaining your car, so why do that with your health?”

Just under half (45%) of those taking part in the Healthier You Programme are men – a much higher proportion than typically attend weight loss programmes.

The Healthier You Programme is available both as a face-to-face group service and as a digital service. People enrolled on the digital service get similar support to the group service, but participants use electronic tools such as wearable technologies that monitor levels of exercise, apps where users can access health coaches, online peer support groups and are able to set and monitor goals electronically.

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, yesterday said:

“Millions of people in the UK are living with prediabetes, which means they are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Ensuring those at risk get the care and treatment they need is absolutely critical, as it will lower their chances of developing type 2 diabetes and its devasting complications. “The NHS Healthier You Diabetes Prevention Programme has a vitally important part to play in stemming the rise in type 2 diabetes and it’s encouraging to see more people accessing this life-changing support. Diabetes UK’s free, online Know Your Risk tool is a great first step to understanding your personal risk of type 2 diabetes and how to lower it.”

Health leaders believe that combined advice on healthy eating, weight management and exercise can prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes, so potentially avoiding the need for medication or other treatments.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton, yesterday said:

“We know that prevention is better than treatment, and that tackling the root causes of type 2 diabetes, such as obesity and inactivity, is one of the keys to tackling cardiovascular-related illness. “It is great to see so many people engaging in this successful programme, which is making a real difference in reducing an individual’s type 2 diabetes risk through small everyday lifestyle changes. “We know there is more to do, which is why we are continuing to restrict junk food advertising, limiting school children’s access to fast food, and ensuring and ensuring that industry is incentivised to cut sugar in soft drinks.”

More information on the Healthier You Programme is available via the NHS England website.