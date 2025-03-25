NHS invites millions to book life-saving Covid-19 jab

The NHS national booking system has today opened for 7.5 million eligible people to book in their spring Covid-19 vaccination.

The online booking system opens today (Tuesday 25 March), for people to get a date in their diary for appointments starting from Tuesday 1 April.

Those eligible for this year’s spring Covid-19 vaccine include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people with a weakened immune system who are at a greater risk from severe illness.

The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and can be highly dangerous – particularly for the above groups – as hospitals saw an average of more than 1,000 beds each day over winter taken up by Covid patients.

The vaccine provides vital protection against different strains of the Covid virus and helps reduce the risk of catching and spreading it, as well as the risk of serious illness or needing to go to hospital if you do catch it.

Surveillance data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were more than 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for up to two months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said:

“The latest weekly NHS statistics show there are still more than 1,000 people in hospital with covid each day, showing that this continues to be a serious illness, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems. “Previous immunity – either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination – can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk top up their protection – with new evidence showing those who have received a Covid jab are 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus in the following two months. “This spring, the NHS is offering the Covid-19 vaccine to protect those that are at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus – so if you are aged 75 or over, in a care home for older adults, or if you or your child have a weakened immune system, please do make an appointment for your vaccine as soon as possible. “We are contacting everyone who is eligible for the jab via text, email, NHS App messages or letters but you don’t need to wait for an invite to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App or call 119 now to book your appointment.”

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices, and they will continue to run until Tuesday 17 June.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

The NHS will send millions of invites out via text, email, NHS App messages or letters to remind those who are eligible to come forward, but they do not have to wait for the invite to book.

Local NHS teams have been working to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, as well as organising visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients. For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.

Anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should still get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.

The NHS is also encouraging those aged 75 to 79 (including those who have turned 80 since 1 September 2024) and pregnant women from 28 weeks to get the RSV vaccine by booking an appointment with their GP practice.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said:

“It is crucial we continue to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19, ensuring they have protection against serious illness. “Getting vaccinated is now quicker and more convenient than ever, with thousands of sites open across the country, including local pharmacies and GP practices. “I urge everyone who is also eligible to join me and get their spring jab as soon as possible.”

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA:

“Last year’s spring Covid programme reduced the risk of getting severely ill and being hospitalised by over 40% in those at greatest risk – for up to 9 weeks after vaccination. “I would strongly advise all eligible to get vaccinated to top up your immunity and greatly reduce your chances of the virus ruining your spring and summer months.”

Eligibility for a spring vaccination, as advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), include the following cohorts:

adults aged 75 years and over, including those who will turn 75 years old by 17 June 2025.

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; Tables 3 and 4

A summary of the health conditions, treatments and medications that can cause a weakened immune system is available on the NHS.UK website, and a full definition of immunosuppression can be found in Chapter 14a (table 3) of the Green Book.