NHS issues flu jab SOS with worst of winter only weeks away

The NHS has issued a ‘flu jab SOS’, with England’s top nurse warning people to get protected now, with only weeks to go before the worst of the flu season typically bites.

Eligible adults are being urged to come forward now, so they are fully protected ahead of the usual flu season peak in the winter months.

In response, the health service is making 2.4 million vaccination slots available next week – enough to vaccinate the whole of Greater Manchester or Botswana.

The NHS is calling on eligible adults to get their jab as soon as possible to stamp out the early wave of flu hitting the NHS more than a month earlier this year, with cases triple the same time last year.

It follows the biggest flu season in Australia’s history – often an accurate predictor of what is around the corner for people in England.

Today’s weekly data shows NHS teams across the country have now delivered more than 13 million flu vaccines since the rollout kicked off (13,299,775).

Three in five of all care home residents have now been protected against flu (59.4%) thanks to efforts across the country to link up vaccination and care home services to deliver jabs in-house, as well as moving the vaccines closer to home via mobile buses or by local community pop ups.

2.3 million vaccines have been delivered to eligible children including 400,000 two- and three-year-olds – only a third of all toddlers who are eligible (33.4%) – despite the NHS making it easier than ever for parents to get their young children vaccinated in local supermarkets and on the high street by rolling out the vaccine to nearly 4,000 local pharmacies.

Monthly data for the first time breaks down uptake figures for two- and three-year-olds by area to help identify and tackle regional variation across the country.

Eligible adults can book an appointment to get their flu vaccine now via at their local pharmacy via the NHS App, GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu to find your nearest walk-in service.

Parents are being reminded to complete their child’s vaccination consent forms to schools, or to book an appointment for 2 to 3-year-olds, to ensure their child gets protected against flu ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said:

“With just weeks left to ensure best protection against the worst of the flu season, we are issuing an urgent SOS to the eligible people who have yet to get jabbed this year. “It is vital that the public use the over 2.4 million available appointments we have running next week to stamp out this early wave of flu cases and help shield themselves ahead of winter, when viruses tend to circulate and the NHS faces increased pressure on its services. “The vaccine is proven to be safe and help prevent those at risk from getting seriously ill and even hospitalised from flu – so please check your local pharmacy, book an appointment online or by calling 119, or speak to your GP practice today about your winter flu vaccine.”

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, pregnant women, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff as well as children.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

3.8 million COVID-19 vaccinations have also been delivered since October (3,859,980) and for those people eligible for both Covid and flu vaccines, over 2.6 million received them at the same time in a bid to make every contact count for those who need it most to receive their winter vaccines.

Over 75s and those that are immunosuppressed can book their COVID-19 vaccine directly with their local pharmacy, GP practice, via the NHS app, online at www.nhs.uk/bookcovid or via 119.

The government has taken a different approach to winter this year, began planning earlier than ever before and stress tested against three stages – preparation, staying ahead and response, as well as giving those who need treatment better access to their GPs by investing an extra £1.1 billion in general practice this year – the biggest funding increase in a decade.

Our national vaccination campaign is protecting those most at risk and those most vulnerable to winter viruses will be identified to provide targeted care and ensure they have the appropriate vaccinations.

Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton said:

“Vaccination is the best form of defence against flu – particularly for the most vulnerable. “With flu cases already triple what they were this time last year, I urge everyone eligible to take up one of the 2.4 million appointments available next week. “Getting vaccinated now means you’ll have the best possible protection in place for yourself and your loved ones, and will also be protecting our NHS as we approach the challenging winter months.”

Last year, the NHS delivered more than 18.5 million flu vaccinations to adults and children – including over half a million to 2- and 3-year-olds.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the flu vaccine is estimated to have prevented around 100,000 people from being hospitalised in England last winter.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, National Lead for the Influenza programme at UKHSA, said:

“Flu has hit early this year and will only spread in the coming weeks. Many people often think they have flu when they only have a bad cold. If you get flu, it is nasty and for some more vulnerable it can be deadly. If you’re eligible it is because you are at greater risk. If you’ve not yet had a flu vaccine, don’t regret it later – stay strong and get vaccinated – as soon as possible.”

The NHS also recommends the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine to over 65s, to help protect against serious illnesses that are more common in the winter, like pneumonia.

You can access more information on recommended vaccinations at nhs.uk/vaccinations.